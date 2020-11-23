 

Result of General Meeting and Acquisition of remaining 20% in Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 17:40  |  81   |   |   

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

23 November 2020

Vast Resources plc
(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’)

Result of General Meeting

Acquisition of remaining 20% in Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine
in consideration of issue of shares

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, announces that at the Company’s General Meeting held earlier today, the proposed resolution (the ‘Resolution’) was duly passed on a poll vote with 84.20% of the votes cast being in favour. 

Following the passing of the Resolution the acquisition of the entire share capital of AP Mining Group Limited (‘the Acquisition’) now has been completed and in consequence the Company has acquired the remaining 20% interest in Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine (‘Baita Plai’) (thus increasing its interest in Baita Plai to 100%) together with further interests in Romanian assets as listed in the letter from the Chairman to shareholders announced on 6 November 2020.  The Acquisition has been satisfied through the issue of 2,850,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1p in the Company (‘Ordinary Shares’) (the ‘Consideration Shares’).  Of the Consideration Shares, 1,500,001,930 have been allotted to Andrew Prelea and 225,005,790 have been allotted to Roy Tucker, both Directors of the Company, and it was announced on 9 November 2020 that Andrew Prelea and Roy Tucker have agreed subject to their remaining directors of the Company a lock-up period of 12 months in respect of the share allotments.

As outlined in the Chairman’s Letter of 6 November 2020, the Company offered shareholders the opportunity to pose questions to the Board by submitting questions in writing via email.  The Board did not receive any questions and as such the Company did not make any audio recording.

Admission of and dealings in the Consideration Shares

Application has been made to AIM for the Consideration Shares which will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM (‘Admission’).  It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealing will commence in respect of the issue of the Consideration Shares on or around 25 November 2020.  Following the Admission, the total issued share capital of the Company will be 17,304,569,200.  This figure may then be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in Vast under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Seite 1 von 4
Vast Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Result of General Meeting and Acquisition of remaining 20% in Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining 23 November 2020 Vast Resources plc(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’) Result of General Meeting Acquisition of remaining 20% in Baita Plai Polymetallic Minein consideration of issue of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Niu Technologies Announces Changes to Board and Committee Compositions
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
First commercial sale of concentrate confirmed at Baita Plai
13.11.20
Update on first sale of concentrate at Baita Plai
13.11.20
Increased Exploration Target at Baita Plai
10.11.20
Atlas Special Opportunities LLC Non-Conversion Agreement
09.11.20
Notice to Shareholders
06.11.20
Letter to Shareholders and Notice of GM
06.11.20
Notice of AGM
29.10.20
Baita Plai JORC Resource & Reserve Report
29.10.20
Final Results
26.10.20
Manaila Polymetallic Mine Update