name: Sabine Radesey (natural person)



reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board



issuer information:



name: ams AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001JPPT2QFTV5D76



information about deal:



ISIN: AT0000A18XM4

description of the financial instrument: Shares ams AG

type: disposition

date: 20.11.2020; UTC+01:00

market: SIX Swiss Exchange

currency: Swiss Franc





price volume

21.50 184



total volume: 184 shares

total price:

average price: CHF 21.50





explanation: Stock options: exercise & sell

Strike price 0.68 per option









Further inquiry note:

Marco Tiefenbacher

Investor Relations

Tel: +43 3136 500-0

Email: investor@ams.com



issuer: ams AG

Tobelbader Strasse 30

A-8141 Premstaetten

phone: +43 3136 500-0

FAX: +43 3136 500-931211

mail: investor@ams.com

WWW: www.ams.com

ISIN: AT0000A18XM4

stockmarkets: SIX Swiss Exchange

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/106148/4771757

OTS: ams AG

