EANS-DD ams AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Sabine Radesey (natural person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
issuer information:
name: ams AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001JPPT2QFTV5D76
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000A18XM4
description of the financial instrument: Shares ams AG
type: disposition
date: 20.11.2020; UTC+01:00
market: SIX Swiss Exchange
currency: Swiss Franc
price volume
21.50 184
total volume: 184 shares
total price: CHF 3,956
average price: CHF 21.50
explanation: Stock options: exercise & sell
Strike price 0.68 per option
Further inquiry note:
Marco Tiefenbacher
Investor Relations
Tel: +43 3136 500-0
Email: investor@ams.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: ams AG
Tobelbader Strasse 30
A-8141 Premstaetten
phone: +43 3136 500-0
FAX: +43 3136 500-931211
mail: investor@ams.com
WWW: www.ams.com
ISIN: AT0000A18XM4
indexes:
stockmarkets: SIX Swiss Exchange
language: English
