 

EANS-DD ams AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
23.11.2020, 18:00  |  62   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Sabine Radesey (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: ams AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001JPPT2QFTV5D76

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000A18XM4
description of the financial instrument: Shares ams AG
type: disposition
date: 20.11.2020; UTC+01:00
market: SIX Swiss Exchange
currency: Swiss Franc


price volume
21.50 184

total volume: 184 shares
total price: CHF 3,956
average price: CHF 21.50


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


explanation: Stock options: exercise & sell
Strike price 0.68 per option




Further inquiry note:
Marco Tiefenbacher
Investor Relations
Tel: +43 3136 500-0
Email: investor@ams.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: ams AG
Tobelbader Strasse 30
A-8141 Premstaetten
phone: +43 3136 500-0
FAX: +43 3136 500-931211
mail: investor@ams.com
WWW: www.ams.com
ISIN: AT0000A18XM4
indexes:
stockmarkets: SIX Swiss Exchange
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/106148/4771757
OTS: ams AG
