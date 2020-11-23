WISeKey’s Cybersecurity AI technology creates a platform that helps connected devices to become intelligent devices, organize themselves into trusted networks to learn from attacks, defend themselves, and transfer this intelligence to other devices within the network

Geneva, Zug, Switzerland – November 23, 2020 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN) (WISeKey), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company announced today that it has fully integrated the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) chip embedded with cryptographic Root of Trust (RoT) and problem-solving Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions as part of its Vertical IoT Platform. WISeKey’s IoT cybersecurity Vertical Platform allows IoT devices to organize themselves into trusted networks based on mutual authentication, identity and integrity.

The integration of arago technology is accelerating this process as arago has a large recurring customer base and licensing model which is expected to bring significant synergies to WISeKey and strengthen WISeKey’s position in the fast-growing Artificial Intelligence of Things (“AIoT”) market. The ability to authenticate and remotely manage millions of networked, automated devices and equipment is becoming pervasive: from the factory floor, to the hospital operating room, to the residential home, everything from refrigerators, watches and wearables, to wine bottles, is connecting and communicating via the Internet.

WISeKey owns everything necessary to authenticate users and devices. With arago, the authentication is extended to data and action. The arago platform has an oAuth-based identity that is used to control access to any data point or AI activity which can easily be integrated with the WISeKey services.

The increasing adoption of AI and IoT convergence is one of the primary factors that is driving the growth of the market. Over the past five years, a rapid surge in the adoption of AI IoT cloud services has been witnessed. It is driven by its capabilities to provide enterprise wide array of resources they can utilize to scale, orchestrate, and support their operations. Adding secure AI cloud services from Switzerland in cooperation with arago, using Swiss data centers and Swiss alps mountain bunkers to store the personal data generated by users and enterprises. WISeKey, is the first e-security company in the world to offer decentralized Trust Models and PKI architecture. In addition, WISeKey allows data ecosystems to be federated via a unique digital identity, enabling users to interact while maintaining control of their personal data. Users have the have the freedom to choose where their data resides and who is allowed to access it. By decoupling content from the application and digital identity itself, users will be able to use their data as currency and develop digital data dividends-based solutions as consumers have a right to know and control how their data is being used and be able to monetize their data.