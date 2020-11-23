Idorsia announces positive results of the two Japanese registration studies with clazosentan

Clazosentan demonstrates significant reduction of vasospasm-related morbidity and all-cause mortality in patients following aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH)

Clazosentan demonstrates significant reduction of all-cause morbidity and mortality in patients following aSAH in a pre-planned pooled analysis of data from both studies.

Idorsia Japan to file New Drug Application (NDA) with the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in the first half of 2021

Global Phase 3 study “REACT” investigating the efficacy and safety of clazosentan for the prevention of clinical deterioration due to vasospasm-related delayed cerebral ischemia in adult patients following aSAH continues to actively recruit

Allschwil, Switzerland – November 23, 2020

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced positive top-line results of the Japanese registration program investigating clazosentan in adult Japanese patients post-aSAH.

The program consisted of two double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled studies assessing the efficacy and safety of clazosentan in reducing vasospasm-related morbidity and all-cause mortality events in adult Japanese patients following aSAH. Patients were randomized to receive continuous infusion of either 10 mg/hr clazosentan or placebo for up to 15 days following the onset of aSAH. The two studies followed the same study design, with one enrolling 221 patients whose aneurysm was secured by surgical clipping and the other enrolling 221 patients whose aneurysm was secured by endovascular coiling.

Both studies demonstrated that clazosentan reduced the occurrence of cerebral vasospasm-related morbidity and all-cause mortality within 6 weeks post-aSAH with statistical significance (p<0.01 for both studies). Cerebral vasospasm-related morbidity and all-cause mortality was blindly adjudicated by an independent committee and defined by at least one of the following: All Death / New cerebral infarction due to cerebral vasospasm / Delayed Ischemic Neurologic Deficit (DIND) due to cerebral vasospasm. Clazosentan showed a numerical reduction of all-cause morbidity and mortality in both studies. The effect of clazosentan on this endpoint was significant (p<0.05) in a pre-planned pooled analysis. Further analysis is ongoing including additional pooled analysis of data from both studies.