 

COFACE SA Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 16 November 2020 and 20 November 2020

Paris, 23rd November 2020 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 16 November 2020 and 20 November 2020



Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Trading session of (Date) Transaction Number of shares Weighted average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of buyback  
 
Total 16/11/2020 24,000 8.7609 € 210,262 XPAR Cancellation  
24,000 8.7609 € 210,262 €    
Total 17/11/2020 23,000 8.7622 € 201,532 XPAR Cancellation  
23,000 8.7622 € 201,532 €    
Total 18/11/2020 35,000 8.8549 € 309,920 XPAR Cancellation  
35,000 8.8549 € 309,920 €    
Total 19/11/2020 26,000 8.6095 € 223,847 XPAR Cancellation  
26,000 8.6095 € 223,847 €    
Total 20/11/2020 24,000 8.6321 € 207,170 XPAR Cancellation  
24,000 8.6321 € 207,170 €    
Total 16/11/2020 - 20/11/2020 132,000 8.7328 € 1,152,731 €   Cancellation  


Detail transaction by transaction

Trading session of (Date) Transaction Number of shares Weighted average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of buyback  
 
16/11/2020 Purchase 865 8.6400 € 7,473.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 745 8.6300 € 6,429.35 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 220 8.6300 € 1,898.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 50 8.6100 € 430.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 746 8.6400 € 6,445.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 273 8.6400 € 2,358.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 646 8.6700 € 5,600.82 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 552 8.6700 € 4,785.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 490 8.6700 € 4,248.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 12 8.6700 € 104.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 703 8.6600 € 6,087.98 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 273 8.7100 € 2,377.83 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 481 8.6700 € 4,170.27 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 861 8.6400 € 7,439.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 100 8.7500 € 875.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 554 8.7500 € 4,847.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 1,600 8.8100 € 14,096.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 673 8.8100 € 5,929.13 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 372 8.8200 € 3,281.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 359 8.7800 € 3,152.02 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 1,303 8.7900 € 11,453.37 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 353 8.7500 € 3,088.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 461 8.7500 € 4,033.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 361 8.7600 € 3,162.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 218 8.7500 € 1,907.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 136 8.7500 € 1,190.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 533 8.9400 € 4,765.02 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 576 8.9000 € 5,126.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 399 8.8800 € 3,543.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 389 8.8800 € 3,454.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 362 8.8700 € 3,210.94 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 363 8.8400 € 3,208.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 387 8.8400 € 3,421.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 21 8.8500 € 185.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 542 8.8500 € 4,796.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 181 8.8500 € 1,601.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 660 8.8400 € 5,834.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 563 8.8300 € 4,971.29 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 321 8.8000 € 2,824.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 51 8.8000 € 448.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 381 8.7400 € 3,329.94 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 136 8.7200 € 1,185.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 538 8.7200 € 4,691.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 365 8.7200 € 3,182.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 638 8.7700 € 5,595.26 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 21 8.7700 € 184.17 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 98 8.7900 € 861.42 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 421 8.7900 € 3,700.59 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 489 8.7900 € 4,298.31 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 275 8.7900 € 2,417.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 21 8.7900 € 184.59 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 253 8.7900 € 2,223.87 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 634 8.7800 € 5,566.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 11 8.7800 € 96.58 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 464 8.8000 € 4,083.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/11/2020 Purchase 500 8.8000 € 4,400.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 1,021 8.7800 € 8,964.38 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 493 8.7700 € 4,323.61 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 478 8.7700 € 4,192.06 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 369 8.7600 € 3,232.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 595 8.7400 € 5,200.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 352 8.6800 € 3,055.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 379 8.6800 € 3,289.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 581 8.6400 € 5,019.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 203 8.6500 € 1,755.95 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 362 8.6500 € 3,131.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 355 8.6300 € 3,063.65 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 360 8.6100 € 3,099.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 521 8.6200 € 4,491.02 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 642 8.6200 € 5,534.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 378 8.6200 € 3,258.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 161 8.6300 € 1,389.43 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 643 8.6300 € 5,549.09 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 20 8.6600 € 173.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 527 8.6900 € 4,579.63 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 201 8.6900 € 1,746.69 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 793 8.7000 € 6,899.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 349 8.7000 € 3,036.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 177 8.7000 € 1,539.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 286 8.7000 € 2,488.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 169 8.7000 € 1,470.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 322 8.7200 € 2,807.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 301 8.7300 € 2,627.73 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 651 8.7300 € 5,683.23 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 1,187 8.7700 € 10,409.99 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 353 8.7900 € 3,102.87 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 521 8.7600 € 4,563.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 352 8.7600 € 3,083.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 351 8.7500 € 3,071.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 402 8.7400 € 3,513.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 439 8.7800 € 3,854.42 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 449 8.7900 € 3,946.71 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 250 8.7900 € 2,197.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 92 8.7900 € 808.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 343 8.7700 € 3,008.11 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 352 8.8000 € 3,097.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 388 8.8400 € 3,429.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 658 8.8900 € 5,849.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 162 8.8700 € 1,436.94 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 201 8.8700 € 1,782.87 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 569 8.8400 € 5,029.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 26 8.8400 € 229.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 255 8.8400 € 2,254.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 78 8.8400 € 689.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 318 8.8400 € 2,811.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 44 8.8400 € 388.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 412 8.8700 € 3,654.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 244 8.9100 € 2,174.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 386 8.9100 € 3,439.26 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 729 8.9100 € 6,495.39 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 482 8.9100 € 4,294.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 119 8.9200 € 1,061.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 239 8.9200 € 2,131.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 25 8.9200 € 223.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 130 8.9200 € 1,159.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 418 8.9200 € 3,728.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/11/2020 Purchase 337 8.9200 € 3,006.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 49 8.7800 € 430.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 45 8.8200 € 396.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 772 8.8200 € 6,809.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 943 8.8600 € 8,354.98 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 349 8.8600 € 3,092.14 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 651 8.9100 € 5,800.41 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 267 8.9100 € 2,378.97 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 134 8.9500 € 1,199.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 799 8.9500 € 7,151.05 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 300 8.9500 € 2,685.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 700 8.9500 € 6,265.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 285 8.9500 € 2,550.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 236 8.9500 € 2,112.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 181 8.9500 € 1,619.95 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 700 8.9600 € 6,272.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 240 8.9200 € 2,140.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 141 8.9200 € 1,257.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 326 8.9200 € 2,907.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 1,335 8.9200 € 11,908.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 569 8.8800 € 5,052.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 666 8.9000 € 5,927.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 750 8.9500 € 6,712.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 269 8.9500 € 2,407.55 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 530 8.9200 € 4,727.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 495 8.9300 € 4,420.35 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 200 8.9100 € 1,782.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 147 8.9100 € 1,309.77 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 501 8.8700 € 4,443.87 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 15 8.8500 € 132.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 985 8.8500 € 8,717.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 60 8.8400 € 530.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 291 8.8400 € 2,572.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 153 8.9000 € 1,361.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 151 8.9000 € 1,343.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 321 8.9000 € 2,856.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 430 8.8600 € 3,809.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 300 8.8600 € 2,658.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 45 8.8600 € 398.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 333 8.8400 € 2,943.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 15 8.8400 € 132.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 347 8.8400 € 3,067.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.8300 € 8,830.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 120 8.8300 € 1,059.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 634 8.8600 € 5,617.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 496 8.8500 € 4,389.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 50 8.8300 € 441.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 700 8.8700 € 6,209.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 628 8.8900 € 5,582.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 680 8.8700 € 6,031.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 422 8.8600 € 3,738.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 578 8.8800 € 5,132.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 160 8.8500 € 1,416.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 360 8.8500 € 3,186.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 563 8.8300 € 4,971.29 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 1,351 8.8300 € 11,929.33 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 86 8.8300 € 759.38 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 260 8.8200 € 2,293.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 340 8.8200 € 2,998.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 641 8.8100 € 5,647.21 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 452 8.8100 € 3,982.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 2,000 8.8000 € 17,600.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 43 8.8100 € 378.83 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 586 8.8100 € 5,162.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 200 8.7800 € 1,756.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 264 8.7800 € 2,317.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 316 8.7800 € 2,774.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 192 8.7800 € 1,685.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 448 8.7800 € 3,933.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 67 8.7800 € 588.26 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 513 8.7800 € 4,504.14 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 100 8.8000 € 880.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 1,487 8.8000 € 13,085.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 237 8.8000 € 2,085.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 425 8.7800 € 3,731.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 1,500 8.7800 € 13,170.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 26 8.7800 € 228.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 17 8.7800 € 149.26 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 36 8.7500 € 315.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/11/2020 Purchase 996 8.7500 € 8,715.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 643 8.6900 € 5,587.67 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 242 8.6900 € 2,102.98 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 699 8.6400 € 6,039.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 305 8.6400 € 2,635.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 377 8.6000 € 3,242.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 583 8.6000 € 5,013.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 405 8.5700 € 3,470.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 200 8.6100 € 1,722.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 630 8.6100 € 5,424.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 45 8.6100 € 387.45 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 750 8.6100 € 6,457.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 497 8.5800 € 4,264.26 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 742 8.5800 € 6,366.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 83 8.5700 € 711.31 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 78 8.5700 € 668.46 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 194 8.5700 € 1,662.58 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 521 8.5700 € 4,464.97 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 7 8.5600 € 59.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 880 8.5700 € 7,541.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 200 8.5600 € 1,712.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 42 8.5600 € 359.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 247 8.5600 € 2,114.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 654 8.5600 € 5,598.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 894 8.5500 € 7,643.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 477 8.5500 € 4,078.35 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 432 8.5700 € 3,702.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 588 8.6000 € 5,056.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 744 8.5800 € 6,383.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 270 8.5900 € 2,319.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 680 8.5900 € 5,841.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 518 8.5900 € 4,449.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 117 8.5900 € 1,005.03 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 355 8.5900 € 3,049.45 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 310 8.6000 € 2,666.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 99 8.6000 € 851.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 478 8.6200 € 4,120.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 146 8.5900 € 1,254.14 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 300 8.6300 € 2,589.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 241 8.6300 € 2,079.83 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 209 8.6500 € 1,807.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 159 8.6900 € 1,381.71 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 83 8.6900 € 721.27 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 636 8.6700 € 5,514.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 120 8.6700 € 1,040.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 349 8.6500 € 3,018.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 392 8.6500 € 3,390.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 471 8.6400 € 4,069.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 360 8.6200 € 3,103.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 21 8.6300 € 181.23 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 457 8.6300 € 3,943.91 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 108 8.6300 € 932.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 32 8.6300 € 276.16 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 619 8.6300 € 5,341.97 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 54 8.6400 € 466.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 1,125 8.6500 € 9,731.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 430 8.6400 € 3,715.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 336 8.6700 € 2,913.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 108 8.6700 € 936.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 503 8.6600 € 4,355.98 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 353 8.6400 € 3,049.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 149 8.6400 € 1,287.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 183 8.6300 € 1,579.29 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 289 8.6300 € 2,494.07 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 386 8.6400 € 3,335.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 395 8.6400 € 3,412.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.5700 € 8,570.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.5800 € 8,580.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 245 8.5700 € 2,099.65 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 712 8.5700 € 6,101.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 281 8.6500 € 2,430.65 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 639 8.6600 € 5,533.74 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 368 8.6900 € 3,197.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 589 8.6900 € 5,118.41 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 311 8.6900 € 2,702.59 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 550 8.7000 € 4,785.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 51 8.7100 € 444.21 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 429 8.6700 € 3,719.43 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.6600 € 8,660.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 101 8.6600 € 874.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 899 8.6600 € 7,785.34 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 40 8.6600 € 346.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 320 8.6600 € 2,771.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 960 8.6600 € 8,313.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 620 8.6800 € 5,381.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 204 8.6800 € 1,770.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 346 8.6600 € 2,996.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.6600 € 8,660.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.6600 € 8,660.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 432 8.6200 € 3,723.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 370 8.6300 € 3,193.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 24 8.6300 € 207.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 64 8.6300 € 552.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 352 8.6000 € 3,027.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 101 8.6000 € 868.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 534 8.6000 € 4,592.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 474 8.6000 € 4,076.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 663 8.6000 € 5,701.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 669 8.5900 € 5,746.71 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 500 8.6100 € 4,305.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 593 8.6100 € 5,105.73 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 257 8.6100 € 2,212.77 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 692 8.6100 € 5,958.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 1,144 8.6100 € 9,849.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 614 8.6300 € 5,298.82 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 168 8.6100 € 1,446.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 516 8.6100 € 4,442.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 870 8.6200 € 7,499.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 356 8.6200 € 3,068.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 760 8.6200 € 6,551.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 10 8.6200 € 86.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 700 8.6200 € 6,034.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 210 8.6200 € 1,810.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 45 8.6200 € 387.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 423 8.6100 € 3,642.03 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 30 8.6000 € 258.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 67 8.6000 € 576.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 901 8.6000 € 7,748.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 382 8.6000 € 3,285.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 251 8.6000 € 2,158.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/11/2020 Purchase 163 8.6000 € 1,401.80 € XPAR Cancellation  


CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

 
Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas.jacquet@coface.com 		Benoit CHASTEL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28
benoit.chastel@coface.com
   

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)
FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)
Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021
H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)
9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.

 

Coface: for trade

With over 70 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2019, Coface employed ~4,250 people and registered a turnover of €1.5 billion.

www.coface.com

 

 


COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

 





1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.



Attachment


