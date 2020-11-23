 

TECHNOGYM Opens Its New Los Angeles Store

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 18:00  |  27   |   |   

CESENA, Italy, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TECHNOGYM is excited to announce the opening of its brand-new retail store in Los Angeles, California. The two-floor space, located at 131 North Robertson Boulevard in the heart of the West Hollywood Design District, totals over 3,500 square feet, and has been designed to offer a real Wellness lifestyle experience and allow people to discover the best products, technologies and services for physical exercise at home. The store will also have access to experienced personal trainers and interior designers for bespoke home-gym projects and personalized consultations.  

TECHNOGYM opens its new Los Angeles store.

Technogym is the world's leading Wellness Company, with its innovative Italian design, cutting-edge technology, high quality, and easy-to-use products that are seen and experienced in the most desirable gyms, private members' clubs, leading hotels and exclusive homes across the globe. The preferred choice of the world's leading athletes and sport teams, as well as being the Official Supplier of the Olympic Games since 2000, the brand also boasts ongoing collaborations with acclaimed Archistar designers.

Whether the goal is athletic training - like running, cycling or triathlon prep, to losing weight, health and prevention, or simply to stay fit and have fun, Technogym is the one and only brand able to offer Precision Training, a fully personalized training experience based on individual needs, passions and aspirations. Technogym's offering features a curated selection of connected smart equipment, digital services and on-demand training programs for every need.

For design lovers, the Personal Line combines acclaimed designer Antonio Citterio's style with Technogym's experience in fitness and wellness technologies.

For both the pro-athlete and sport amateur alike, Skill Line is the ideal range to get you into shape for a high-performance lifestyle.

For those living in smaller residences with limited space, the MyRun - Technogym's 'smart' treadmill that is compact, minimal, and easy-to-use.

The opening of the Los Angeles store is part of the overall retail project that includes the direct presence of Technogym in the main cities around the world: Milan, New York, Madrid, Dubai, Mexico City, Doha, Vienna, Zurich, Moscow, and a dedicated space inside Harrod's department store in London.

TECHNOGYM LOS ANGELES is open Monday to Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM

Technogym Los Angeles - 131 North Robertson Boulevard  
 Los Angeles, California -90048   
 P: +1 (310) 270-9150
E: LosAngeles@Technogym.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1340871/TECHNOGYM_Los_Angeles.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653712/Technogym_Logo.jpg  

 

Technogym Logo

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TECHNOGYM Opens Its New Los Angeles Store CESENA, Italy, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - TECHNOGYM is excited to announce the opening of its brand-new retail store in Los Angeles, California. The two-floor space, located at 131 North Robertson Boulevard in the heart of the West Hollywood …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
On the Edge Conservation creates virtual animal influencers
How the Other Half Cleans: SC Johnson Survey Finds Majority of Brits Re-cleaning After Their Partners
G20 Riyadh Summit: Release of Leaders' Declaration
Palmira launches third European core logistics property fund, with volume of EUR 650 million
Prestalo, the loan marketplace marks a new round of investment
Military Actuators Market Size Worth $1.7 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
2020 TADS Awards Winners Announced At "TADS AWARDS GALA 2020" Presentation Ceremony Hosted in Hong ...
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Menlo Security as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the Asia-Pacific ...
Picosun's medical ALD solutions enable safer surgeries
Meet Taipei 2020 kicked off at Taipei Expo Dome
Titel
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Downtown Dubai prepares for a New Year's Eve spectacle to remember
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
The 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference Opened On November 18th
Belgian Meat Office: The Philippines Lift Ban on Importing European Pork from Belgium
And the winner is... Welcome to the International Truck of the Year award 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods