Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.11.2020 / 18:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Pankl AG (früher firmierend als Pankl SHW Industries AG)

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dipl.-Ing.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Pierer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHW AG

b) LEI
391200185EAICK4MYR83 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1JBPV9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.30 EUR 293400.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.30 EUR 293400.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-23; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHW AG
Stiewingstr. 111
73433 Aalen
Germany
Internet: www.shw.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63677  23.11.2020 

Diskussion: SHW AG - Glückloses IPO trifft nun auf günstige Bewertung
Wertpapier


