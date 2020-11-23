Accenture to Acquire End-to-End Analytics

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire End-to-End Analytics, a boutique analytics and data science consultancy based in Palo Alto, CA, with additional offices in Brazil. End-to-End Analytics brings a deep heritage in the high tech, retail, industrial, automotive and consumer goods industries, supported by a strong portfolio of assets and accelerators in the areas of supply chain, forecasting, trade promotion, pricing, marketing, and customer analytics. End-to-End Analytics will join Accenture’s Applied Intelligence practice, enhancing how the company serves clients across North and South America.

End-to-End Analytics’ team of more than 70 professionals are highly skilled in the development of data and analytics strategy, and the application of optimization, machine learning and AI on a broad range of technology platforms. Founded in 2005, End-to-End Analytics has used its strong industry and functional expertise, coupled with its integrated consulting model approach – combining analytics, business acumen, and technology – to turn insights into actions​ and value for some of the world’s most recognizable brands.

“Over the past year, our focus on strategic acquisitions has enabled us to enhance how we serve clients in the analytics, data, and AI space,” said Sanjeev Vohra, global lead for Accenture Applied Intelligence. “By adding End-to-End Analytics to Accenture Applied Intelligence, we look forward to scaling their unique approach to data science blended with our functional consulting practice to help our clients navigate the pace of change and gain more business value from their data and AI investments.”

Gartner predicts that by 2022, public cloud services will be essential for 90% of data and analytics innovation. The right mix of technical skills and tools — particularly in areas like supply chain and retail, which are changing quickly to meet shifting demands — will help create end-to-end AI and analytics capabilities to help organizations capitalize on this potential.

“Our clients are relying on Accenture’s broad technology expertise and human ingenuity to drive business transformation at speed powered by deep analytics and insight,” said Saleem Janmohamed, senior managing director and U.S. West market unit lead, Accenture. “Together, End-to-End Analytics and Accenture will bring clients industry and functional depth, unmatched AI and analytics capabilities and a proven track record of delivering business results."