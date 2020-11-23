 

Pharmagest Interactive included in the MSCI Global Small Cap Index

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 18:00  |  33   |   |   

Villers-les-Nancy, 23 November 2020 – 6:00 p.m. (CET)
Press release

  

PHARMAGEST GROUP IS INCLUDED IN THE
MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP INDEX

MSCI Inc., a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, included the PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE share in its MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP index after updating its constituents. This prestigious international index is a benchmark for global large and mid caps.

Announced as of 10 November 2020 by MSCI Inc., PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE share’s inclusion in the MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP index will take effect on 30 November 2020 after the close of trading.

In addition to the MSCI Global Small Cap, Pharmagest Group is also included in three other indexes: the CAC SMALL, the CAC All-Tradable (by inclusion) and the Gaïa Index.

Thierry Chapusot, Chairman of Pharmagest Group’s Board of Directors, commented: “Pharmagest Group, and all its teams, are driven by a culture of innovation where technology becomes a tool serving the health and the well-being of the maximum number of people. Reflecting all our efforts, our patient-centred strategy, our efficient business model and our improved financial profile, today we have reached a market capitalization of more than €1.5 billion. Having in this way advanced to the level of large international groups, we are determined to remain on this path and maintain our competitive lead. We are honoured and proud to have to be included in this prestigious index which highlights the attractiveness of our share for investors”.

About Pharmagest Group: www.pharmagest.com  

With more than 1,100 employees and “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Pharmagest Group is the leading provider of IT solutions for the healthcare sector in Europe through innovative solutions and services for healthcare professionals guaranteeing the efficiency of the healthcare system and improving the patient care pathway.
As a key contributor to the quality of healthcare and coordination between office-based private practice and hospitals, Pharmagest Group is present in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom where it is developing the leading healthcare platform and a single ecosystem for France and Europe bringing the best of technology to the service of people.

Listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B
ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Reuters: PHA.PA  – Bloomberg: - PMGI FP

Indices: CAC SMALL, CAC All-Tradable (ex-SBF 250) and the Gaïa-Index
European Rising Tech label

Eligible for the Long-Only Deferred Settlement Service (SRD) and French tax-advantaged PEA PME equity savings accounts

Follow Pharmagest on Twitter: @Pharmagest, LinkedIn and Facebook


CONTACTS

Analyst and Investor Relations:
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer: Jean-Yves Samson
Tel. +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67 – jean-yves.samson@lacooperativewelcoop.com

Media Relations:
FIN’EXTENSO – Isabelle APRILE

Tel. +33 (0)3 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr


Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pharmagest Interactive included in the MSCI Global Small Cap Index Villers-les-Nancy, 23 November 2020 – 6:00 p.m. (CET)Press release    PHARMAGEST GROUP IS INCLUDED IN THE MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP INDEX MSCI Inc., a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Niu Technologies Announces Changes to Board and Committee Compositions
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...