Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company notifies changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company of a PDMR, arising from the exercise of the 2017 3 Year Sharesave Scheme, at a price of £3.1454 each.

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jens Bech

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Commercial Director Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23 November 2020 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Exercise of Options Price Volume Total £3.1454 2,861



£8,998.99 Aggregated £3.1454 2,861



£8,998.99

Enquiries:

OneSavings Bank plc

Nickesha Graham-Burrell, Group Head of Company Secretariat t: 01634 835 796

Brunswick