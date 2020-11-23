Societe Generale shares and voting rights as of 31 October 2020
Name of issuer: Société
Générale S.A. – French public limited company (“SA”) with a share capital of 1,066,714,367.50 euros
Registered under nr.552 120 222 R.C.S. PARIS
Registered office: 29, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris
|Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations
|Date
|
Number of shares
composing current
share capital
|
Total number of
voting rights
|31st October 2020
|853,371,494
|
Gross: 918,956,730
