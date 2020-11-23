Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Yatsen Holding Limited

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG), headquartered in Guangzhou, China, operates in the Chinese beauty market and has launched several cosmetics and skincare brands, including Perfect Diary , Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice . Yatsen markets its beauty products via its online platforms and “experience stores” located throughout China.*

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the NYSE-listed American Depositary Receipt program of Yatsen Holding Limited.

“We are pleased to be appointed as depositary bank for Yatsen’s sponsored Level III American Depositary Receipt program,” said Daniel Clark, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “Our broad range of customized services will be used to assist Yatsen in optimizing the visibility of its ADR program.”

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by Yatsen Holding Limited (November 2020).