 

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Four Presentations on Ganaxolone at AES2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced that four abstracts highlighting clinical trial and research data in the use of ganaxolone in treating CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD) and refractory status epilepticus (SE) have been selected for poster presentation at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting (AES2020), being held virtually from December 4 through 8, 2020.

Six additional Marinus-related posters are to be shown in a virtual Scientific Exhibit to be held Monday, December 7th, from 8:00 to 11:00 AM EST.

“Throughout 2020, Marinus has strived to lead the way in a variety of clinical trials for many rare, difficult-to-treat seizure disorders, and we are excited to share further details on the positive results we saw in our pivotal Marigold Phase 3 study in CDKL5 deficiency disorder, as well as subset analyses and PK data,” said Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Marinus Pharmaceuticals. “Furthermore, the potential for ganaxolone, in our intravenous formulation, will also be highlighted at the meeting with the wide range of data and patient case studies in earlier and later lines of status epilepticus.”

AES2020 is an all virtual event for epilepsy professionals in academia, clinical practice, industry, and advocacy. Details for the Marinus poster presentations include:

“IV Ganaxolone in Pediatric Super-Refractory Status Epilepticus: A Single Patient Case Study”
 R. Singh, et al.
Poster #209
Saturday, December 5, 2020
9:00 to 10:30 AM EST

“Ganaxolone Significantly Reduces Major Motor Seizures Associated with CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder: A Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 3 Study (Marigold Study)”
 E. M. Pestana-Knight, et al.
Poster #419
Sunday, December 6, 2020
12:30 to 1:30 PM EST

“Status Epilepticus: Inpatient Burden of Illness and Association with Disease Severity”
 E. L. Guterman, et al.
Poster #821
Monday, December 7, 2020
9:00 to 10:30 AM EST

“Treatment of Super Refractory Status Epilepticus Using Intravenous Ganaxolone in a Patient with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome and Angelman Syndrome”
 M. G. Chez, J. Hulihan, and M. Gasior
Poster #86
Saturday, December 5, 2020
9:00 to 10:30 AM EST

Scientific Exhibit

Marinus will also participate in a Scientific Exhibit on Monday, December 7, from 8:00 to 11:00 AM EST. Those registered to attend the AES2020 conference can also visit the Scientific Exhibit. Some of the posters being presented by Marinus include:

