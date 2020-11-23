 

Claranova Directly Enters the FrenchWeb 500 Top 20

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020   

Regulatory News:

Claranova (Paris:CLA), the Euronext-listed French technology group has joined the FrenchWeb 500 ranking in 18th place in its first year of participation. With €409 million in annual revenue for FY 2019-2020, up 56% year-on-year, including organic growth of 20% and more than 90% of its revenue coming from outside France, Claranova exemplifies the vitality of French tech companies and their success in international markets.

To discover the complete ranking

“We are extremely proud of the fact that Claranova was ranked 18th in our very first year of participation in the FrenchWeb 500 which classifies French tech companies according to their historical performances and growth potential for all categories combined: start-ups, midsize companies or large groups. I wish to thank the FrenchWeb magazine for recognizing our potential and our hope is that we will continue to move up in this ranking in the years ahead.”

Pierre Cesarini, CEO Claranova group

The FrenchWeb 500 ranking
 This ranking provides a particularly accurate image of the vitality and diversity of the French tech ecosystem, highlighting the growth potential of companies regardless of their size.

The fifth edition of this event demonstrates the resilience of the French tech sector while putting the spotlight on the driving forces of national excellence.

About Claranova:
 Claranova is a high-growth international technology group with a long-term vision and resilient business models operating in high potential markets. As the leader in personalized e-commerce (PlanetArt), Claranova provides added value through technological expertise in software publishing (Avanquest) and the Internet of Things (myDevices). These three business divisions share a common mission to simplify access to new technologies through solutions combining innovation and ease of use. Based on these strengths, Claranova has maintained an average annual rate of growth for the past three years of more than 45% and in FY 2019-2020 had revenue of €409 million.

For more information on Claranova group: https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

CODES
Ticker :  CLA
ISIN : FR0013426004
www.claranova.com

