 

The York Water Company Declares 600th Dividend – Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell

YORK, Pa., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The York Water Company's (NASDAQ:YORW) President and CEO, JT Hand, announced today that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1874 per share, a 4% increase, at their November meeting held earlier today. The dividend is payable January 15, 2021 to shareholders as of record date December 31, 2020.

This is the 600th consecutive dividend to be paid by The York Water Company and is the twenty-fourth consecutive year that the Company has increased its dividend. York Water, which is the oldest publicly traded company in the nation, has never missed a dividend in over 200 years. This is believed to be the longest record of consecutive dividends in America.

“We are extremely proud to say The York Water Company has consistently paid dividends to our loyal investors for more than 204 years,” said Hand. “This record-breaking streak of returns distinguishes our commitment to our investors. Today we accentuate York Water’s responsible, prudent, and proactive investment in our infrastructure, and we acknowledge the trust of our investors. For over two centuries, we have combined industry-leading innovations in safe, reliable water and wastewater services with proactive infrastructure investment. We are thrilled to be back at Nasdaq to ring today’s closing bell to commemorate this unparalleled, history-making achievement.”

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in the Company filings with the SEC. Those factors may include changes in general economic conditions, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements to reflect changes occurring after the date hereof. 

CONTACT: Contact: JT Hand, President & CEO
jth@yorkwater.com

or Matthew E. Poff, Chief Financial Officer
matthewp@yorkwater.com

Phone: 717-845-3601

