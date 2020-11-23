 

METRO/MAKRO encourages people all over the world to order Christmas menu at a restaurant nearby (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
23.11.2020, 20:30  |  41   |   |   
Düsseldorf (ots) - The wholesaler METRO/MAKRO has launched an extensive campaign
on TV and online, which will be shown across the globe. METRO/MAKRO wants to
support the gastronomy sector, while at the same time showing everyone an
opportunity for a pleasant respite from the challenges of their everyday lives
during lockdown.

The objective of the global campaign "Give your kitchen a break" is to encourage
as many people as possible to order their menu for this year's festive season at
a restaurant near them. Following recent months, during which daily life -
including all its new and old challenges - has taken place in people's homes for
most of the time, now at least the kitchen at home gets a break. On the other
hand, the global COVID-19 pandemic has already led to high revenue losses in the
hospitality industry this year. That's why, by launching this campaign, METRO
aims to further support the food service industry.

Gisele Musa, VP/Global Director Branding METRO AG,: "Usually our communication
is targeting our professional customers, but with #GiveYourKitchenABreak we
stretched our audience, also in terms of media spent, to connect with the
general public. Because of the pandemic, the gastronomy business is having the
hardest time ever; but also, people are fed up with their lockdown home
situation. That's why we send out an invitation to the whole society to play a
role, take a break and show their support while enjoying their Christmas menu
from independent restaurants. It allows gastronomy to stay in business and
people can still enjoy all the choices around them. A perfect combination for a
special Christmas in this special year."

The campaign film is available here
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fyhSM4S7T4&feature=youtu.be) .

About METRO

METRO is a leading international wholesale company with food and non-food
assortments that specialises on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants and
caterers (HoReCa) as well as independent traders. Around the world, METRO has
some 16 million customers who can choose whether to shop in one of the
large-format stores, order online and collect their purchases at the store or
have them delivered. The company operates in 34 countries and employs more than
100,000 people worldwide. In financial year 2018/19, METRO generated sales of
EUR27.1 billion.

Contact:

METRO AG
Corporate Communications
0049-211-6886-4252
mailto:presse@metro.de
http://www.metro-cc.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150788/4771856
OTS: #GiveYourKitchenABreak


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

METRO/MAKRO encourages people all over the world to order Christmas menu at a restaurant nearby (FOTO) The wholesaler METRO/MAKRO has launched an extensive campaign on TV and online, which will be shown across the globe. METRO/MAKRO wants to support the gastronomy sector, while at the same time showing everyone an opportunity for a pleasant respite …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs (MIWE) 2020: Israel, die USA und die Schweiz bieten die besten Rahmenbedingungen für weibliches ...
Niedersachsens Bauernpräsident: Fleischbranche und Handel nutzen Not der Landwirte aus
KfW fördert neue Heidelberg Wallbox Energy Control
Ratgeber zum Start der Cyber Week: Diese Verkaufstricks sollten Verbraucher kennen (FOTO)
IDnow's AutoIdent ist die erste KI-Lösung, die für Hochsicherheitstransaktionen ...
AOK alarmiert: Viele Kliniken nutzen weiter Schlupflöcher zur Doppelabrechnung der Pflegekosten / Bruch der ...
Gastronomie: Aus Novemberhilfen müssen Winterhilfen werden
Titel
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
Infektiologin Addo: Ältere nicht zwingend zuerst impfen
Kreditnehmer sparen durch Sondertilgungen Hunderte Euro (FOTO)
Neuer Fiat Tipo und neuer Fiat Tipo Cross (FOTO)
Informationsveranstaltung der PartnerFonds AG - Guter Fortschritt in der Vorbereitung der ...
PwC-Studie: So verändert COVID-19 das Leben in den Städten
"Lockdown könnte zu tausenden Geschäfts-Schließungen führen"
Titel
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
MECOTEC Gruppe aus Sachsen-Anhalt bietet Komplettlösung für Tiefst-Kühlung, ...
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:43 Uhr
Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
20:42 Uhr
Zions Bancorporation to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference
20:39 Uhr
Bedeutender Wallfahrtsort in Mexiko bleibt wegen Corona geschlossen
20:37 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Symrise auf 'Hold' - Ziel 115 Euro
20:35 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank belässt Sixt-Stämme auf 'Add' - Ziel 70 Euro
20:35 Uhr
Palayan Engages New PCAOB Registered Auditor
20:32 Uhr
Kreise: Brainard soll bei Fed bleiben - Wird Janet Yellen US-Finanzministerin?
20:32 Uhr
Elliott Wellen Analyse: DAX in korrektiven Mustern
20:31 Uhr
Nato-Generalsekretär spricht erstmals nach US-Wahl mit Biden
20:30 Uhr
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Teure Symbolnummer, Kommentar zur Riester-Rente von Jan ...