METRO/MAKRO encourages people all over the world to order Christmas menu at a restaurant nearby (FOTO)

Düsseldorf (ots) - The wholesaler METRO/MAKRO has launched an extensive campaign

on TV and online, which will be shown across the globe. METRO/MAKRO wants to

support the gastronomy sector, while at the same time showing everyone an

opportunity for a pleasant respite from the challenges of their everyday lives

during lockdown.



The objective of the global campaign "Give your kitchen a break" is to encourage

as many people as possible to order their menu for this year's festive season at

a restaurant near them. Following recent months, during which daily life -

including all its new and old challenges - has taken place in people's homes for

most of the time, now at least the kitchen at home gets a break. On the other

hand, the global COVID-19 pandemic has already led to high revenue losses in the

hospitality industry this year. That's why, by launching this campaign, METRO

aims to further support the food service industry.







is targeting our professional customers, but with #GiveYourKitchenABreak we

stretched our audience, also in terms of media spent, to connect with the

general public. Because of the pandemic, the gastronomy business is having the

hardest time ever; but also, people are fed up with their lockdown home

situation. That's why we send out an invitation to the whole society to play a

role, take a break and show their support while enjoying their Christmas menu

from independent restaurants. It allows gastronomy to stay in business and

people can still enjoy all the choices around them. A perfect combination for a

special Christmas in this special year."



The campaign film is available here

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fyhSM4S7T4&feature=youtu.be) .



About METRO



METRO is a leading international wholesale company with food and non-food

assortments that specialises on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants and

caterers (HoReCa) as well as independent traders. Around the world, METRO has

some 16 million customers who can choose whether to shop in one of the

large-format stores, order online and collect their purchases at the store or

have them delivered. The company operates in 34 countries and employs more than

100,000 people worldwide. In financial year 2018/19, METRO generated sales of

EUR27.1 billion.



Contact:



METRO AG

Corporate Communications

0049-211-6886-4252

mailto:presse@metro.de

http://www.metro-cc.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150788/4771856

OTS: #GiveYourKitchenABreak





