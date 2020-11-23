 

Accenture Positioned as Leader in Digital Business Transformation Services by Independent Research Firm

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave: Digital Business Transformation Services, Q4 2020 report. The report, which includes an analysis of the 10 most significant digital business transformation services providers, ranked Accenture highest in the Market Presence category based on revenue related to CEO-driven digital transformation services, employee counts, and geographic locations.

The independent research firm recognized Accenture as a leader with the top score in the Current Offering category, as well as the Technology Transformation and Operational Transformation criteria. Within the Strategy category, Accenture received the highest scores possible in the Digital Business Transformation Vision, Accelerator Asset Development, and Partner Ecosystem criteria.

According to the report, “while other firms aspire to deliver a similar strategy, Accenture demonstrates the broadest high-quality spectrum of capability delivery of all the vendors in this assessment.”

“Helping our clients harness the power of digital to speed their business transformations has been a major focus for Accenture throughout our history,” said Annette Rippert, group chief executive, Accenture Strategy & Consulting. “Given the pace of change this year and how significantly market conditions have shifted, it is even more essential that we double down on the power of technologies like cloud and AI, coupled with human ingenuity, to create value for every industry, for every function, and in every boardroom.”

The scope of the report includes the collection of consulting capabilities required to accelerate a client’s ability to successfully transform its business model from a traditional business to a modern digital business, with deep capabilities in support of clients looking to innovate and transform digital business models to drive new revenue growth. This research primarily evaluates a firm’s ability to help clients build their own transformation capabilities, but also looks at how well the firm can deliver the capabilities on behalf of the client.

“We believe Forrester’s recognition is further evidence of our ongoing commitment to help our clients make optimal strategic decisions regarding the markets in which they want to grow as well as the technology, business, and operating models that can help enable them to lead during this time of great disruption,” said Kathleen O’Reilly, who leads Accenture Strategy globally. “With experience across industry value chains and a laser focus on 360° value creation, our people develop strategies with our clients that don’t just come from knowing, but from the know-how of doing.”

Click here for more information and excerpts of the report.

