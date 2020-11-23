 

Palayan Engages New PCAOB Registered Auditor

23.11.2020   

Windermere, FL, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Palayan Resources, Inc. (the “Company” or “PLYN”) (OTCMarkets: PLYN), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged TAAD, LLP (“TAAD”), a PCAOB registered auditing firm, as its independent public accounting firm.  As the Company continues to grow and expand, Palayan is best served by having an auditor with qualifications to address all of the areas touched by its operations and its subsidiaries.

James Jenkins, CEO, stated that “the Company looks forward to working with the team at TAAD and believes this change will help facilitate and streamline the timing of our filings moving forward.”

Jenkins also added, “Palayan is evaluating new investment opportunities in the United States that should allow our company to diversify and expand into other areas.  We are focused on projects that generate revenue and profitability and will explore all opportunities towards that goal. To this end, our intention is to diversify our acquisitions and become more of a holding company with interests in different sectors.”

“I believe that, in this way, we can more efficiently streamline operations as we strive towards profitability,” concluded Jenkins.

Any potential acquisition will be subject to standard and customary due diligence and will focus on maximizing shareholder value. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

ABOUT PALAYAN RESOURCES, INC.

Palayan Resources, Inc. is an emerging growth company. The Company is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high-quality projects worldwide. Headquartered in Windermere, FL, Palayan Resources is aiming to build a portfolio of companies that generate revenue and profitability.

For more information:

Contact us via:

info@palayanresourcesinc.com

Phone: (407) 536-9422

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, securing necessary financing, the future of the U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations pertaining to the mining and exploration of mineral properties. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company has no mineral resource or reserve estimate in any project at this time and may not have sufficient funding to thoroughly explore, drill or develop any mineral rights. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

Source: Palayan Resources, Inc.


