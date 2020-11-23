Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 23 November 2020 at 9.30 p.m. (EET)

Notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act on a Change in Holdings (Nordea Bank Abp)

Incap Corporation has on 23 November 2020 received a notification in accordance with the Securities Market Act, according to which the total holdings of shares and votes of Nordea Bank Abp and the entities controlled by it (Nordea Life Assurance Finland Ltd and Nordea Livförsäkring Sverige AB (publ)) in Incap Corporation (FI0009006407) has decreased below 10 percent threshold.



Shareholder: Nordea Life Assurance Finland Ltd and Nordea Livförsäkring Sverige AB (publ)

Position of previous notification: 14.7 % out of all shares and votes

Date of change in holdings: 20 November 2020

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed: 581,835 shares, i.e. 10 % out of all shares and votes