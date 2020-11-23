 

OnCourse Learning and Timea’s Cause Launch Educational Portal Aimed at Fighting Pandemic-Driven Growth in Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking

OnCourse Learning, a leading provider of regulatory and compliance education solutions for the mortgage and financial sectors, and Timea’s Cause, a Toronto-based advocacy organization focused on the fight against human trafficking, are today announcing the launch of an innovative online education platform dedicated to fighting modern slavery and human trafficking in all its form. The TC Online initiative, powered by OnCourse Learning technology, targets human trafficking, a transnational crime that has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the UN Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The TC Online Institute seeks to offer high-level, live and interactive training and educational services to career professionals in law enforcement, healthcare, hospitality, the financial sector and other industries impacted by forced labor, sex trafficking, domestic servitude, organ trafficking, forced marriages and other iterations of modern slavery. Law enforcement efforts to fight these crimes have been hindered by the coronavirus pandemic, while the global economic downturn has made children particularly vulnerable to traffickers, the UNODC said in May.

The joint initiative builds upon the work of Timea Nagy, a Toronto-based sex-trafficking survivor who in 2009 founded “Walk With Me,” a nonprofit organization that provides shelter and services for the survivors of human trafficking. Since launching Timea’s Cause in 2014, Nagy has shared her story at the United Nations and with news networks and public- and private-sector entities around the globe. In addition to providing educational resources on modern slavery and human trafficking, the organization also funds survivor support programs, prevention initiatives and advocacy work throughout North America.

As an extension of that effort, TC Online Institute will provide an array of educational materials, including webinars and virtual courses, aimed at helping more than 50,000 career professionals, parents, youths and other socially-conscious allies in their efforts to identify and prevent modern slavery and rehabilitate those who have survived it.

“We are extremely honored to be working with Timea’s Cause on this innovative initiative, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated trafficking targeting children,” said OnCourse Learning President Josh Braunstein. “Modern slavery and human trafficking impact more than 40 million people worldwide every year, but most will never have the chance to attend a class or show up to a learning center in person. Our hope is that, by utilizing OnCourse Learning’s business model, the TC Online Institute will serve as an easily accessible Internet portal for those who are seeking help or to help others.”

