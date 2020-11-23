 

va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond

va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond

  • Net issue proceeds to be utilized to expand container and box fleets, among other investment purposes
  • Placing completed early thanks to strong investor interest
  • Coupon fixed at 3¾ % p.a.
  • Provisional admission to SIX Swiss Exchange expected on 30 November 2020


Würzburg, 23 November 2020. va-Q-tec AG (ISIN DE0006636681 / WKN 663668), pioneer of highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation (super thermal insulation) and temperature-controlled supply chains (TempChain logistics), reports the early and successful completion of its CHF bond placing, lead managed by Helvetische Bank AG, thanks to significant investor demand. The coupon of the 5-year bond was set at 3¾ % p.a., and the issue amount at CHF 25 million.

Helvetische Bank AG acted as lead manager and firm underwriter of the bond. An application is being made for admission of the bond to official listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG, with simultaneous inclusion in the bond segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange AG. Payment for the bond and its provisional admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG will occur on 30 November 2020.

Stefan Döhmen, CFO of va-Q-tec AG, comments: "The interest of the pharmaceutical and biotech industry in va-Q-tec's transport solutions is particularly high in light of recent progress in the development of CoVid-19 vaccines. Many of the vaccines require constant temperatures during transport of up to -70 degrees Celsius. Our vacuum-insulated, innovative thermal containers are ideally suited for this application. By optimizing our existing financing and by raising additional funds - including for the expansion of our container and box fleets - we wish to harness this tailwind to our advantage and maintain our high growth rate."

