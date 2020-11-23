 

Onto Innovation Announces $100 million Share Repurchase Authorization

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 22:05  |  11   |   |   

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a $100 million share repurchase authorization. This authorization replaces the remaining balance of $28 million from the prior repurchase authorization. Repurchases may be made through both public market and private transactions. For the year 2020, approximately 1.9 million shares were cumulatively repurchased for a total value of $52 million. Onto Innovation ended its third fiscal quarter with 49.1 million average diluted shares outstanding.

The new authorization does not obligate Onto Innovation to repurchase any particular amount of common stock during any period and the program may be modified or suspended at any time at the Company's discretion. Stock repurchases may be made from time to time and the actual amount repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including market conditions.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”) which include Rudolph’s expectations about potential uses of our cash and other assets as well as other matters that are not purely historical data. Rudolph wishes to take advantage of the “safe harbor” provided for by the Act and cautions that actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of various factors, including risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Onto Innovation’s control. Such factors include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the possibility that the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued, and other economic factors. Additional information and considerations regarding the risks faced by Onto Innovation are available in Onto’s Form 10-K report for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As the forward-looking statements are based on Onto’s current expectations, the company cannot guarantee any related future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Onto Innovation does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Source: Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Onto Innovation Announces $100 million Share Repurchase Authorization Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a $100 million share repurchase authorization. This authorization replaces the remaining balance of $28 million from the prior repurchase authorization. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Schrödinger Announces a Multi-Target Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization ...
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Miley Cyrus Kicks Off “Amazon Music Holiday Plays”: A Weekly Concert Experience Featuring Performances and Whimsical Pageantry, December 1, in her ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Ron Santiago Appointed Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group UK
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Onto Innovation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
02.11.20
Onto Innovation Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results