Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

“We are pleased with our financial performance in the first quarter, which marked a strong start to fiscal 2021 including increased adoption of new products as well as continued growth in our core hyperconverged infrastructure software,” said Dheeraj Pandey, Chairman, Co-Founder and CEO of Nutanix. “After launching our solutions on AWS in August, we announced a major partnership with Microsoft to develop our portfolio on Azure, placing the Nutanix HCI (Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure) at a significant competitive advantage to help our customers build out their hybrid and multicloud environments.”

“Our ACV-first strategy and solid go-to-market execution drove outperformance across all key financial metrics including ACV billings growth of 10 percent year-over-year and run-rate ACV growth of 29 percent year-over-year,” said Duston Williams, CFO of Nutanix. “Looking ahead, we remain focused on thoughtfully managing operating expenses as we continue to execute on our business model transformation and are confident in Nutanix’s ability to drive long-term growth for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Summary

Q1 FY’21 Q1 FY’20 Y/Y Change Annual Contract Value (ACV)1 Billings $137.8 million $125.6 million 10% Run-rate Annual Contract Value (ACV)2 $1.29 billion $1.00 billion 29% Total Average Contract Term3 3.5 years 3.9 years (0.4) years Total Revenue4 $312.8 million $314.8 million (0.6)% GAAP Gross Margin 78.3% 77.1% 120 bps Non-GAAP Gross Margin 81.9% 80.1% 180 bps GAAP Operating Expenses $426.9 million $462.9 million (8)% Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $341.2 million $386.3 million (12)% Free Cash Flow $(16.3) million $(44.4) million $28 million

Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures are provided in the tables of this press release.

Recent Company Highlights

Entered into a Partnership with Microsoft Azure: Nutanix announced a new partnership with Microsoft that will enable both companies to deliver a hybrid cloud solution with seamless application, data, and license mobility as well as unified management across on-premises and Azure environments, using Nutanix HCI (Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure) on Azure.

Reset the Bar for Innovation in Hyperconverged Infrastructure Market: Nutanix introduced major new capabilities in its popular hyperconverged infrastructure software, delivering significant innovation to datacenter and cloud customers, which will result in up to 50% faster performance, easier cloud deployments with native virtual networking, simplified Zero-Trust security, and expanded automation and budgeting capabilities for cloud resources.

Expanded Innovation Including Launch of Karbon Container Technology: Additional innovation during the quarter continued in both the core platform and new products with announcements about new capabilities added to the hyperconverged infrastructure software platform, significant updates to the Database-as-a-Service solution (Era), as well as the launch of a new Kubernetes-based PaaS solution (Karbon Platform Services) to democratize containers beyond DevOps for IT operators, building on the AHV revolution to revolutionize hypervisors.

Introduced New Cloud Partner Program: Nutanix announced Elevate, a new global partner program, to simplify engagement for Nutanix's entire partner ecosystem using a consistent set of tools, resources, and marketing platforms to take advantage of cloud business models. Under one integrated architecture, Elevate enables Value Added Resellers, Value Added Distributors, Service Providers and Telcos, Hyperscalers, Independent Software, Hardware, and Platform Vendors, Global System Integrators, and Services Delivery Partners to grow their business with hybrid and multicloud solutions.

Launched the Third Annual Enterprise Cloud Index, Showing Importance of Hybrid Cloud: For the third year, Nutanix partnered with a leading third-party research firm to analyze key trends and priorities in the industry. This year, the survey also provided a window into companies' responses to COVID-19 and how it affected spending priorities. The research showed that IT leaders overwhelmingly (86%) continue to see hybrid cloud as the ideal deployment model, and that companies are taking important steps in their digital transformation journey including deploying hyperconverged infrastructure.

Expanded New Customer Base and New Business with Existing Customers: Despite the ongoing pandemic, Nutanix continued to add new customers, ending the first quarter of fiscal 2021 with a total of 18,040 end-customers. Further, Nutanix saw increased demand from new and existing customers for both new products and new workloads. First quarter customer wins included the following Global 2000 companies: Allianz (China) Insurance Holding Co., Ltd, CaixaBank, HCL Technologies Limited, Nomura Research Institute, Ltd., Royal Vopak, Teleperformance Colombia, and more.

Transformed .NEXT to Digital Experience: Nutanix held its largest ever .NEXT user conference this year, 100% virtually, with record attendance of over 40,000 prospects, customers and partners across multiple time zones and languages, resulting in a record weekly number of Test Drives and product trials. In addition, .NEXT is on track to deliver strong pipeline generation at a significantly lower cost than in-person events.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Outlook

Q2 FY’21 Outlook ACV Billings $145-$148 million Non-GAAP Gross Margin Approximately 81.5% Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $360-$370 million Weighted Shares Outstanding Approximately 202 million

Supplementary materials to this press release, including our first quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings presentation, can be found at https://ir.nutanix.com/company/financial.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Nutanix executives will discuss the company’s first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. To listen to the call via telephone, dial 1-833-227-5841 from within the United States or 1-647-689-4068 from outside the United States. The conference ID is 3994985. This call will be webcast live and available to all interested parties on our Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on our Investor Relations website. A telephonic replay will be available for one week and can be accessed by calling 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642, and entering the conference ID 3994985.

Definitions and Total Revenue Impact

1Annual Contract Value, or ACV, is defined as the total annualized value of a contract, excluding amounts related to professional services and hardware. The total annualized value for a contract is calculated by dividing the total value of the contract by the number of years in the term of such contract, using, where applicable, an assumed term of five years for contracts that do not have a specified term. ACV Billings for any given period is defined as the sum of the ACV for all contracts billed during the given period.

2Run-rate ACV at the end of any period, is the sum of ACV for all contracts that are in effect as of the end of that period. For the purposes of this calculation, the company assumes that the contract term begins on the date a contract is booked, irrespective of the periods in which we would recognize revenue for such contract.

3Total Average Contract Term represents the dollar-weighted term, calculated on a billings basis, across all subscription and life-of-device contracts, using an assumed term of five years for life-of-device licenses, executed in the quarter.

4Total Revenue was negatively impacted by year-over-year decline in average contract term associated with the ongoing transition to a subscription-based business model.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Performance Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial and other key performance measures: billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow, subscription revenue, subscription billings, Annual Contract Value billings (or ACV billings), Run-rate Annual Contract Value (or Run-rate ACV), and professional services billings. In computing these non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures, we exclude certain items such as stock-based compensation and the related income tax impact, costs associated with our acquisitions (such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, income tax-related impact, and other acquisition-related costs), impairment of operating lease-related assets, change in fair value of derivative liability, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, non-cash interest expense, other non-recurring transactions and the related tax impact, and the revenue and billings associated with pass-through hardware sales. Billings is a performance measure which we believe provides useful information to investors because it represents the amounts under binding purchase orders received by us during a given period that have been billed, and we calculate billings by adding the change in deferred revenue between the start and end of the period to total revenue recognized in the same period. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP net loss per share are financial measures which we believe provide useful information to investors because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Free cash flow is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures, and we define free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Subscription revenue, subscription billings, and professional services billings are performance measures that we believe provide useful information to our management and investors as they allow us to better track the growth of the subscription-based portion of our business, which is a critical part of our business plan. ACV billings and Run-rate ACV are performance measures that we believe provide useful information to our management and investors as they allow us to better track the topline growth of our business during our transition to a subscription-based business model because they take into account variability in term lengths. We use these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, and free cash flow are not substitutes for total revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share, or net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, respectively; subscription revenue is not a substitute for total revenue; and subscription and professional services billings are not substitutes for subscription and professional services revenue, respectively. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to either ACV billings or Run-rate ACV, so we have not reconciled either ACV billings or Run-rate ACV numbers included in this press release to any GAAP measure. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included below in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of Revenue to Billings,” “Disaggregation of Revenue and Billings,” “Reconciliation of Subscription and Professional Services Revenue to Subscription and Professional Services Billings,” “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures,” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Used In Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow,” and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their private, hybrid and multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

NUTANIX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) As of July 31,

2020 October 31,

2020 (in thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 318,737 $ 504,482 Short-term investments 401,041 813,603 Accounts receivable, net 242,516 183,270 Deferred commissions—current 68,694 76,047 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 63,032 56,719 Total current assets 1,094,020 1,634,121 Property and equipment, net 143,172 133,156 Operating lease right-of-use assets 127,326 126,542 Deferred commissions—non-current 146,834 167,711 Intangible assets, net 49,392 45,047 Goodwill 185,260 185,260 Other assets—non-current 22,543 24,035 Total assets $ 1,768,547 $ 2,315,872 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 54,029 $ 48,272 Accrued compensation and benefits 109,109 115,725 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 25,924 24,563 Deferred revenue—current 534,572 549,938 Operating lease liabilities—current 36,569 41,080 Total current liabilities 760,203 779,578 Deferred revenue—non-current 648,869 656,545 Operating lease liabilities—non-current 116,794 113,491 Convertible senior notes, net 490,222 994,637 Derivative liability — 295,650 Other liabilities—non-current 27,436 33,326 Total liabilities 2,043,524 2,873,227 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 2,245,180 2,299,903 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,030 880 Accumulated deficit (2,522,192 ) (2,858,143 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (274,977 ) (557,355 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 1,768,547 $ 2,315,872

NUTANIX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2020 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue: Product $ 192,444 $ 155,752 Support, entitlements and other services 122,324 157,002 Total revenue 314,768 312,754 Cost of revenue: Product (1)(2) 21,233 12,814 Support, entitlements and other services (1) 50,968 55,145 Total cost of revenue 72,201 67,959 Gross profit 242,567 244,795 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1)(2) 291,838 257,290 Research and development (1) 138,206 135,804 General and administrative (1) 32,860 33,774 Total operating expenses 462,904 426,868 Loss from operations (220,337 ) (182,073 ) Other expense, net (5,040 ) (78,732 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (225,377 ) (260,805 ) Provision for income taxes 3,923 4,243 Net loss $ (229,300 ) $ (265,048 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders—basic and diluted $ (1.21 ) $ (1.31 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders—basic and diluted 189,671 203,095

__________________________________________________ (1) Includes the following stock-based compensation expense:

Three Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2020 (in thousands) Product cost of revenue $ 1,112 $ 1,504 Support, entitlements and other services cost of revenue 4,751 5,761 Sales and marketing 27,775 32,227 Research and development 37,563 37,887 General and administrative 10,225 11,819 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 81,426 $ 89,198

(2) Includes the following amortization of intangible assets:

Three Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2020 (in thousands) Product cost of revenue $ 3,694 $ 3,694 Sales and marketing 651 651 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 4,345 $ 4,345

NUTANIX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2020 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (229,300 ) $ (265,048 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,462 23,499 Stock-based compensation 81,426 89,198 Change in fair value of derivative liability — 64,740 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 7,635 11,708 Operating lease cost, net of accretion 6,671 8,347 Impairment of lease-related assets — 2,822 Non-cash interest expense — 1,952 Other 103 1,671 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 30,592 60,094 Deferred commissions (18,313 ) (28,230 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 16,150 6,222 Accounts payable 5,208 (4,075 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (4,786 ) 10,041 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (5,772 ) (1,238 ) Operating leases, net (3,469 ) (7,970 ) Deferred revenue 65,230 22,194 Net cash used in operating activities (26,163 ) (4,073 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Maturities of investments 171,441 97,578 Purchases of investments (321,474 ) (513,998 ) Sales of investments 7,870 — Purchases of property and equipment (18,203 ) (12,252 ) Net cash used in investing activities (160,366 ) (428,672 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from sales of shares through employee equity incentive plans 23,973 19,600 Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs — 723,757 Repurchases of common stock — (125,079 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 23,973 618,278 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (162,556 ) $ 185,533 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period 399,520 321,991 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $ 236,964 $ 507,524 Restricted cash (1) 3,144 3,042 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 233,820 $ 504,482 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 7,779 $ 5,050 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing information: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 12,200 $ 2,948

__________________________________________________ (1) Included within other assets—non-current in the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Reconciliation of Revenue to Billings (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2020 (in thousands) Total revenue $ 314,768 $ 312,754 Change in deferred revenue 65,230 22,194 Total billings $ 379,998 $ 334,948

Disaggregation of Revenue and Billings (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2020 (in thousands) Disaggregation of Revenue: Subscription $ 217,896 $ 278,165 Non-portable software 77,571 20,043 Hardware 9,724 729 Professional services 9,577 13,817 Total revenue $ 314,768 $ 312,754 Disaggregation of Billings: Subscription $ 275,538 $ 293,923 Non-portable software 77,571 20,043 Hardware 9,724 729 Professional services 17,165 20,253 Total billings $ 379,998 $ 334,948

Subscription — Subscription revenue includes any performance obligation which has a defined term, and is generated from the sales of software entitlement and support subscriptions, subscription software licenses and cloud-based Software as a Service, or SaaS offerings.

Ratable — We recognize revenue from software entitlement and support subscriptions and SaaS offerings ratably over the contractual service period, the substantial majority of which relate to software entitlement and support subscriptions.

We recognize revenue from software entitlement and support subscriptions and SaaS offerings ratably over the contractual service period, the substantial majority of which relate to software entitlement and support subscriptions. Upfront — Revenue from our subscription software licenses is generally recognized upfront upon transfer of control to the customer, which happens when we make the software available to the customer.

Non-portable software — Non-portable software revenue includes sales of our enterprise cloud platform when delivered on a configured-to-order appliance by us or one of our OEM partners. The software licenses associated with these sales are typically non-portable and have a term equal to the life of the appliance on which the software is delivered. Revenue from our non-portable software products is generally recognized upon transfer of control to the customer.

Hardware — In transactions where we deliver the hardware appliance, we consider ourselves to be the principal in the transaction and we record revenue and costs of goods sold on a gross basis. We consider the amount allocated to hardware revenue to be equivalent to the cost of the hardware procured. Hardware revenue is generally recognized upon transfer of control to the customer.

Professional services — We also sell professional services with our products. We recognize revenue related to professional services as they are performed.

Annual Contract Value Billings and Run-rate Annual Contract Value (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2020 (in thousands) Annual Contract Value Billings (ACV Billings) $ 125,575 $ 137,831 Run-rate Annual Contract Value (Run-rate ACV) $ 1,002,117 $ 1,290,742

Reconciliation of Subscription and Professional Services Revenue to Subscription and Professional Services Billings (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2020 (in thousands) Subscription revenue $ 217,896 $ 278,165 Change in subscription deferred revenue 57,642 15,758 Subscription billings $ 275,538 $ 293,923 Professional services revenue $ 9,577 $ 13,817 Change in professional services deferred revenue 7,588 6,436 Professional services billings $ 17,165 $ 20,253

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures (Unaudited) GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Three Months Ended October 31, 2020 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) Three Months Ended October 31, 2020 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Gross profit $ 244,795 $ 7,265 $ 3,694 $ 287 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 256,041 Gross margin 78.3 % 2.3 % 1.2 % 0.1 % — — — — 81.9 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 257,290 (32,227 ) (651 ) — — — — — 224,412 Research and development 135,804 (37,887 ) — (2,535 ) — — — — 95,382 General and administrative 33,774 (11,819 ) — — (506 ) — — — 21,449 Total operating expenses 426,868 (81,933 ) (651 ) (2,535 ) (506 ) — — — 341,243 Loss from operations (182,073 ) 89,198 4,345 2,822 506 — — — (85,202 ) Net loss $ (265,048 ) $ 89,198 $ 4,345 $ 2,822 $ 506 $ 64,740 $ 13,660 $ 393 $ (89,384 ) Weighted shares outstanding, basic and diluted 203,095 203,095 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.31 ) $ 0.44 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ — $ 0.32 $ 0.07 $ — $ (0.44 )

__________________________________________________ (1) Stock-based compensation (2) Amortization of intangible assets (3) Impairment of lease-related assets (4) Other (5) Change in fair value of derivative liability (6) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and non-cash interest expense (7) Income tax effect primarily related to stock-based compensation expense

GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Three Months Ended October 31, 2019 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) Three Months Ended October 31, 2019 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Gross profit $ 242,567 $ 5,863 $ 3,694 $ — $ — $ — $ 252,124 Gross margin 77.1 % 1.8 % 1.2 % — — — 80.1 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 291,838 (27,775 ) (651 ) — — — 263,412 Research and development 138,206 (37,563 ) — — — — 100,643 General and administrative 32,860 (10,225 ) — (353 ) — — 22,282 Total operating expenses 462,904 (75,563 ) (651 ) (353 ) — — 386,337 Loss from operations (220,337 ) 81,426 4,345 353 — — (134,213 ) Net loss $ (229,300 ) $ 81,426 $ 4,345 $ 353 $ 7,635 $ 213 $ (135,328 ) Weighted shares outstanding, basic and diluted 189,671 189,671 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.21 ) $ 0.43 $ 0.03 $ — $ 0.04 $ — $ (0.71 )

__________________________________________________ (1) Stock-based compensation (2) Amortization of intangible assets (3) Other (4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs (5) Income tax effect primarily related to stock-based compensation expense

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Used In Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2020 (in thousands) Net cash used in operating activities $ (26,163 ) $ (4,073 ) Purchases of property and equipment (18,203 ) (12,252 ) Free cash flow $ (44,366 ) $ (16,325 )

