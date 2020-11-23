 

CONMED Corporation to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) today announced that Curt R. Hartman, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board, and Todd W. Garner, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

The pre-recorded fireside chat will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from 10:00 a.m. ET on November 23 to until the end of the conference on December 3, 2020.

The pre-recorded fireside chat will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.conmed.com and will be available for replay.

About CONMED Corporation

CONMED is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. For more information, visit www.conmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and contingencies that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance, or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures. For example, in addition to general industry and economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, the risks posed to the Company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations by the COVID-19 global pandemic and the various government responses to the pandemic, including deferral of surgeries, reductions in hospital and ambulatory surgery center operating volumes, disruption to potential supply chain reliability, as well as the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2019, and listed under the heading Forward-Looking Statements in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-Q. Any and all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct.



