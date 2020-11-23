 

Allscripts partners with Nurse Heroes to support and honor frontline workers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 22:01  |  11   |   |   

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) announced today that the Company is an ambassador for Nurse Heroes, a new initiative created to recognize and honor nurses, while also helping educate and empower them for their careers. Through this partnership, Allscripts supports Nurse Heroes in providing scholarships for nurses to either begin nursing school or complete higher-ed certification programs for medical career advancement.

Allscripts joins motivated philanthropists, media organizations, celebrities and healthcare institutions to honor Nurse Heroes through a Thanksgiving Day virtual concert experience airing on NBC. Entertainers including Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Josh Groban, Marc Anthony and the Black Eyed Peas will join host Whoopi Goldberg and special guests Billy Crystal and Oprah Winfrey for the celebration of Nurse Heroes.

The Nurse Heroes campaign celebrates 2020 as the bicentennial legacy of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. The bicentennial comes at a time when nurses serve as frontline caretakers for the millions afflicted with COVID-19, supporting doctors through life-saving care and being there to comfort patients during times of fear and sorrow. However, according to Nurse Heroes, the world is currently facing an accelerating shortage of nurses. If the trend continues at this pace, it is estimated that there will be approximately one million fewer nurses than needed by 2022. Nurse Heroes hopes to reverse this by offering significant and tangible support to new and existing nurses.

“Now, more than ever, there is an urgency to support our nurses and their families,” said Allscripts Chief Executive Officer, Paul Black. “Giving back, to our community and to our world, is a distinct part of the Allscripts culture, and is at the core of who we are. Through our partnership with Nurses Heroes, Allscripts is proud to help address the accelerating shortage of nurses in the workforce and provide scholarships to some of the most fundamental clinicians in the industry.”

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes a Community: The Allscripts Blog.

2020 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allscripts partners with Nurse Heroes to support and honor frontline workers Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) announced today that the Company is an ambassador for Nurse Heroes, a new initiative created to recognize and honor nurses, while also helping educate and empower them for their careers. Through this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Schrödinger Announces a Multi-Target Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization ...
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Miley Cyrus Kicks Off “Amazon Music Holiday Plays”: A Weekly Concert Experience Featuring Performances and Whimsical Pageantry, December 1, in her ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Ron Santiago Appointed Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group UK
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Allscripts Announces New Share Repurchase Program
17.11.20
Veradigm and HealthVerity Expand Existing Partnership with Novel Linked Real-World Data Packages
29.10.20
Allscripts Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results