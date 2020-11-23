 

Photo Release -- WSFS Announces Nancy J. Foster Joins its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 22:10  |  15   |   |   

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, today announced the appointment of Nancy J. Foster, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Risk Management Association, to its Board of Directors, effective November 23, 2020. Foster will also serve on the Board’s Executive Committee. She will stand for election at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

“We are grateful to have a leader with Nancy’s broad range of experience in commercial banking, risk management and lending, as well as her significant expertise in business transformation join our Board of Directors. She will be an immediate asset to WSFS as we continue our strategic growth,” said Rodger Levenson, WSFS’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Periodically adding Board Directors is consistent with our ongoing philosophy of refreshment with the objective of bringing new ideas, perspectives and business acumen to complement the Board.”

Foster has served as President and CEO of The Risk Management Association since 2018, where she has worked with the board, chapters, regulators and institutional members to advance sound risk management practices among the 100-year-old association’s more than 1,900 financial institutions, which collectively represent 85 percent of bank assets in the U.S. and Canada. Foster has nearly forty years of experience in commercial banking and risk management.

Prior to joining The Risk Management Association, Foster was Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer and Head of Personal Financial Services at Park Sterling Bank. She was previously Chief Risk Officer of CIT Group, Inc., where she was responsible for global, enterprise-wide risk management. Prior to joining CIT, Foster was Group Senior Vice President at LaSalle Bank Corporation. During her tenure at LaSalle, she held several roles of increasing responsibility in middle market lending and credit risk management.

Foster received her master’s degree in business administration in finance and strategy from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and her bachelor’s degrees in finance and economics from Illinois State University.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the greater Philadelphia region. As of September 30, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $13.8 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $23.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 115 offices, 90 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (54), Delaware (43), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Dominic C. Canuso
(302) 571-6833
dcanuso@wsfsbank.com

Media Contact: Rebecca Acevedo
(215) 253-5566
racevedo@wsfsbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9acb2a29-f795-4370 ...


WSFS Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Photo Release -- WSFS Announces Nancy J. Foster Joins its Board of Directors WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, today announced the appointment of Nancy J. Foster, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Risk Management …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
WSFS Bank Promotes Four Associates to Senior Vice President Positions
10.11.20
WSFS Management to Hold Meetings with Analysts and Investors at the D.A. Davidson Mid-Atlantic/Midwest Bank Conference
05.11.20
Despite Pandemic, Businesses Feel Ready to Face Challenges to Drive Growth, Lean on Modifications to Operations to Get There
04.11.20
WSFS Management to Hold Meetings with Analysts and Investors at the Piper Sandler East Coast Financial Services Conference
02.11.20
WSFS Bank Accepting Nonperishable Food Donations at Banking Locations for Fall Food Drive
29.10.20
WSFS Bank Adds Experienced Commercial Banking Team in Philadelphia