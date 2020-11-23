 

Galecto Appoints Experienced Healthcare Executive Jayson Dallas to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 22:01  |  10   |   |   
  • Has extensive experience in pharma and biotech in U.S., Europe and globally
  • Galecto completed U.S. initial public offering and plans to initiate three Phase 2 trials in the coming months

BOSTON and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that senior healthcare executive Jayson Dallas has joined its Board of Directors, effective November 19.

Jayson Dallas has extensive experience in both pharmaceutical and biotech industries in the U.S., Europe and globally, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of the California-based Aimmune Therapeutics, acquired by Nestlé Health Science this year. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Arena Pharmaceuticals and has previously served in senior roles for companies including Pfizer, Novartis, Roche and Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals. His experience spans multiple therapeutic categories and covers new product launches, licensing and managing product portfolios.

Hans Schambye, CEO of Galecto, said: “I am delighted to welcome Jayson to the Galecto Board of Directors. His expertise in all aspects of the healthcare industry, from biotech to big pharma and drug development to commercialization, will be an important source of knowledge and guidance for Galecto as we continue through an exciting period of growth. Following our successful initial public offering in the U.S., we are well positioned to continue advancing our promising GB0139 product candidate and expand our clinical development pipeline with the initiation of three Phase 2 studies for other product candidates in the coming months.”

Jayson Dallas said: “It is an honor to join the Board of Directors of Galecto at such an important and dynamic moment in its history. I look forward to leveraging my industry experience to assist as Galecto advances its exciting products through clinical development and potentially to market, in order to address significant unmet medical needs.”

About Galecto
Galecto is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as two assets about to move into phase 2 targeting myelofibrosis, NASH and oncology. The company is incorporated in the U.S. and has its operating headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. Further information can be found at www.galecto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Galecto’s clinical trial plans, the significance and participation of a new board member, Galecto’s growth, and Galecto’s products and pipeline. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. For such statements, Galecto claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Galecto's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties related to the development of Galecto’s product candidates and their therapeutic potential, having adequate funds and their use, and those disclosed in Galecto’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Registration Statement on Form S-1. These forward-looking statements represent Galecto's judgment as of the time of this release. Galecto disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

For more information, contact:

Galecto Inc. LifeSci Advisors (media)
Hans Schambye, CEO
 Mary-Ann Chang
Jon Freve, CFO  
+45 70 70 52 10 +44 7483 284 853
info@galecto.com
 mchang@lifesciadvisors.com

Galecto Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Galecto Appoints Experienced Healthcare Executive Jayson Dallas to Board of Directors Has extensive experience in pharma and biotech in U.S., Europe and globallyGalecto completed U.S. initial public offering and plans to initiate three Phase 2 trials in the coming months BOSTON and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...