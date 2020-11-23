 

BeyondSpring to Participate in Upcoming Evercore ISI 2020 Conference

globenewswire
23.11.2020, 22:01  |  10   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies to transform the lives of patients with unmet medical needs, today announced that management will provide a corporate overview at the 2020 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on December 2, 2020.

Dr. Lan Huang, Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BeyondSpring will participate in a fireside chat session beginning at approximately 9:15 am ET.

A live webcast and replay of the webcast will be accessible on BeyondSpring’s website at www.beyondspringpharma.com under “Events & Presentation" in the Investors section.

About BeyondSpring
BeyondSpring is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies. BeyondSpring’s lead asset, plinabulin, a first-in-class agent as an immune and stem cell modulator, is in a Phase 3 global clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and Phase 3 clinical programs in the prevention of CIN. The U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to plinabulin for concurrent administration with myelosuppressive chemotherapeutic regimens in patients with non-myeloid malignancies for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). BeyondSpring has strong R&D capabilities with a robust pipeline in addition to plinabulin, including three immuno-oncology assets and a drug discovery platform using the protein degradation pathway, which is being developed in a subsidiary company, Seed Therapeutics, Inc. The Company also has a seasoned management team with many years of experience bringing drugs to the global market. BeyondSpring is headquartered in New York City.

Investor Contact:

Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors
arr@lifesciadvisors.com
617-430-7577

Media Contact:

Darren Opland, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
darren@lifescicomms.com
646-627-8387


Disclaimer

