 

Advaxis, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants to Purchase Common Stock

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In connection with the offering, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock and/or purchase warrants to purchase additional shares of common stock offered in the public offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the size or terms of the proposed offering.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund its continued research and development initiatives in connection with expanding its product pipeline including, but not limited to, investment in its ADXS-HOT program and for general corporate purposes. The Company may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in other businesses, products and technologies.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-226988) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and an additional registration statement on Form S-3 filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, which became effective upon filing on August 30, 2018. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022 or via telephone at 212-624-2060 or email: prospectus@allianceg.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering. Copies of the Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement may also be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022 or via telephone at 212-624-2060 or email: prospectus@allianceg.com.

