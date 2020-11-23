Advaxis, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants to Purchase Common Stock

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In connection with the offering, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock and/or purchase warrants to purchase additional shares of common stock offered in the public offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the size or terms of the proposed offering.



The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund its continued research and development initiatives in connection with expanding its product pipeline including, but not limited to, investment in its ADXS-HOT program and for general corporate purposes. The Company may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in other businesses, products and technologies.