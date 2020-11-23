 

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation announces appointment of Senior Vice Presidents of Marketing and Business Development

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 22:00  |  15   |   |   

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) (“Atlanticus,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a technology-enabled  financial services company, today announced the appointments of Matt Zalubowski as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Kurt Brown as Senior Vice President, Business Development.

Matt Zalubowski will lead all product marketing programs as Atlanticus continues to facilitate financial solutions to meet the needs of everyday consumers. Prior to this role, Matt was responsible for leading Atlanticus’ retail credit business development efforts.

“We are a leader in leveraging technology to enable our bank partners to bring financial solutions to over 90 million consumers who are underserved by big banks. As our platform growth continues across multiple asset classes, product offerings, marketing channels, and partnerships, I am excited to have someone with Matt’s experience lead our marketing efforts,” said Jeff Howard, President, Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

Matt Zalubowski added, “I am looking forward to leveraging my consumer finance experience to help tell our story and accelerate our growth. Atlanticus’ service offerings help address the needs of those that are financially underserved, and I am excited to help the organization further this pursuit.”

Kurt Brown will lead business development across traditional and emerging industry verticals including general and specialty retail, e-commerce, furniture, automotive, consumer electronics, elective healthcare and home improvement.

Kurt comes to Atlanticus after spending 16 years in client partnerships and new business development with Alliance Data Card Services. In that time, Kurt led the client facing new business development team responsible for new co-branded and private label credit programs.

“We are excited to have Kurt lead our business development efforts. Kurt’s depth and broad range of expertise in financial services are a significant addition to both our leadership team and our technology platform’s Fortiva and Aspire branded private label, installment, and general-purpose card services.  His contributions will further enhance our industry-leading technology and partner-centric credit platforms,” said David Caruso, Chief Commercial Officer, Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

“I am excited to join the talented team at Atlanticus and lead the growth efforts of the Fortiva Retail Credit brand to help grow their strong family of partnerships.  Atlanticus has a proven, market leading technology suite and customer servicing platform which makes it easy for retail partners to drive sales and deliver buying power and satisfaction across their customer base,” said Kurt Brown.

About Atlanticus Holdings Corporation
Founded in 1996, our business  utilizes proprietary analytics and a flexible technology platform to enable financial institutions to provide various credit and related financial services and products to the financially underserved consumer credit market. We apply the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 17 million customers and $25 billion in consumer loans over our 24-year operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail credit and general-purpose credit cards marketed through our omnichannel platform, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through its CAR subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Investor Relations 
Mitch Saunders 
770.828.2000
investors@atlanticus.com

Atlanticus Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation announces appointment of Senior Vice Presidents of Marketing and Business Development ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) (“Atlanticus,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a technology-enabled  financial services company, today announced the appointments of Matt Zalubowski as Senior Vice …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...