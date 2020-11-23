 

Ovid Therapeutics to Present at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) 2020 Virtual Congress

Abstracts will be presented from the TAK-935/OV935 (soticlestat) clinical development program in Dravet syndrome or Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (Phase 2 ELEKTRA study) and OV101 (gaboxadol) clinical development program in Angelman syndrome (Phase 2 STARS study)

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced that abstracts from the TAK-935/OV935 (soticlestat) clinical development program in Dravet syndrome or Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (Phase 2 ELEKTRA study) and the OV101 (gaboxadol) clinical development program in Angelman syndrome (Phase 2 STARS study), will be presented at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) 2020 Virtual Congress, taking place December 4-8, 2020.

“There remains significant unmet medical needs for the treatment of Dravet, Lennox-Gastaut, and Angelman syndromes, all of which are neurological conditions with highly impactful effects on individuals, caregivers, and their families,” said Amit Rakhit, MD, MBA, President and Chief Medical Officer at Ovid. “It is important that we continue to analyze data from studies like ELEKTRA and STARS, as we advance understanding of these conditions and work towards our goal of addressing demonstrated gaps in treatment.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Efficacy, safety, and tolerability of soticlestat (TAK-935/OV935) as adjunctive therapy in pediatric patients with Dravet syndrome or Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (ELEKTRA); Hahn, et al.
Poster Number: #851

Title: Quantitative analysis of EEG signals in STARS, a Phase 2 safety, tolerability, and exploratory efficacy study of gaboxadol in adolescents and adults with Angelman syndrome; Wang, et al.
Poster Number: #49

About Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. Ovid has a broad pipeline of potential first-in-class medicines in development. The Company’s most advanced investigational medicine, OV101 (gaboxadol), is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Ovid is also developing OV935 (soticlestat) in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the potential treatment of rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs). For more information on Ovid, please visit www.ovidrx.com.

