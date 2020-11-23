 

Alico, Inc. to Participate at the Roth Virtual Deer Valley Consumer Event

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the Roth Virtual Deer Valley Consumer Event, to be held December 9-11, 2020.

The Company will be participating in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings on Friday, December 11, 2020. To schedule a meeting with Alico, please contact your Roth sales representative.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Alico Water Resources and Other Operations, a leading water storage and environmental services division. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
(646) 277-1254
InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com

Richard Rallo
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(239) 226-2000
rrallo@alicoinc.com


