 

Passage Bio to Present at Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 22:01  |   |   |   

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders, today announced that Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Passage Bio, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place December 1 – 3, 2020.

The fireside chat is now available for registered attendees to view on-demand through the duration of the event using the following link: https://pipersandler.zoom.us/rec/play/d_yM-Fctp6pbiQ-Vk47m18Ij75qQ0rl4 ...

A recording of the fireside chat is also available on the Investors & Media section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com and will remain active for 30 days.

About Passage Bio
At Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG), we are on a mission to provide life-transforming gene therapies for patients with rare, monogenic CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities we serve. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides our team with unparalleled access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Sarah McCabe and Zofia Mita
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com
zofia.mita@sternir.com

Media:
Gwen Fisher
Passage Bio
215.407.1548
gfisher@passagebio.com


Passage Bio Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Passage Bio to Present at Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders, today announced that Bruce Goldsmith, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
Passage Bio Highlights University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program’s Newly Published Research to Prevent Toxicity Associated with Gene Therapy
11.11.20
Passage Bio to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences
10.11.20
Passage Bio Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
09.11.20
Passage Bio and Invitae Announce Collaboration to Facilitate Genetic Testing to Support Early Diagnosis and Greater Awareness of Clinical Trials for Patients with GM1
04.11.20
Passage Bio to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10, 2020
28.10.20
Passage Bio’s PBKR03 Receives Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations from FDA for Treatment of Krabbe Disease
26.10.20
Passage Bio’s PBGM01 Receives Orphan Drug Designation from EMA for Treatment of GM1 Gangliosidosis