Encore Capital Group Completes Upsized Offering of Senior Secured Notes

“The completion of our upsized senior secured note offering today represents another example of the ongoing benefits of our new global funding structure,” said Jonathan Clark, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “In September, we successfully combined the balance sheets of our two largest operating units to arrive at a simple, unified funding structure, which we believe provides us with a number of key benefits including substantially greater financial flexibility. As a result of the new global funding structure, we were able to leverage our improved credit profile to complete this new bond offering at a price that delivers a significant reduction in funding costs while also further extending our maturity profile. The decision to refinance our 7.5% notes with new 5.375% notes was a simple one, especially considering that as a result of the improved rate, the call premium associated with our previous notes would be recouped on a cash basis within one year. Looking ahead, we plan to continue to pursue opportunities that have been enabled by our new global funding structure to further improve our balance sheet.”

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases or services portfolios of receivables from major banks, credit unions and utility providers.

Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about Encore can be found at www.encorecapital.com. More information about the Company’s Midland Credit Management subsidiary can be found at www.midlandcreditonline.com. More information about the Company's Cabot Credit Management subsidiary can be found at www.cabotcm.com. Information found on the Company’s, MCM’s, or Cabot’s websites is not incorporated by reference.

