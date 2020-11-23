Providence to Participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

The Providence Service Corporation (“Providence” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PRSC) today announced that Dan Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Dotts, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference. The Company’s group presentation will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Providence’s presentation will be webcast live and available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website and via the following link: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/levfin2020/id31106329183.cfm.