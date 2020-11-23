 

IGI Named ‘Reinsurance Company of the Year’ at the 7th Middle East Insurance Industry Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 22:15  |  39   |   |   

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that it has been named ‘Reinsurance Company of the Year’ at the Middle East Insurance Industry Awards (MIIA), held virtually on November 22, 2020.

The MIIA, organised by the Middle East Insurance Review and supported by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the DIFC Insurance Association, Afro-Asian Federation of Insurance and Reinsurance (FAIR) and the General Arab Insurance Federation (GAIF), are held annually to recognise and reward excellence in the insurance and reinsurance sector in the MENA region. The 23 MIIA judges selected winners from more than 200 entries, with results independently audited by EY.

IGI was noted for its leadership standards, underwriting discipline, efficient claims service, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and corporate social responsibility, including support of cancer research and educational scholarships.

IGI Chairman and CEO Wasef Jabsheh said, “I am delighted that IGI has been named ‘Reinsurance Company of the Year’ at the MIIA. This important award is a testament to each and every one of our people who have worked so hard and maintained focus in what have been very challenging times. Well done to all our people.”

“2020 has been a pivotal year for us,” Mr. Jabsheh said. “In our nearly 20 years in business, we have grown into a truly international U.S.-listed public insurance and reinsurance partner, while maintaining our Middle Eastern roots and our commitment to the MENA region. Our performance so far this year has been very strong, and I have no doubt that, barring any unexpected events prior to the end of this year, our 2020 results will clearly demonstrate what we are capable of.”

---

About IGI:
 IGI is an international specialist commercial insurer and reinsurer underwriting a diverse portfolio of specialty lines. Established in 2001, IGI is an entrepreneurial business with a worldwide portfolio of energy, property, general aviation, construction & engineering, forestry, ports & terminals, marine cargo, marine trades, financial institutions, general third party liability, legal expenses, professional indemnity, marine liability, political violence, and reinsurance treaty business. Registered in Bermuda, with operations in Bermuda, London, Dubai, Amman, Labuan and Casablanca, IGI aims to deliver outstanding levels of service to clients and brokers. IGI is rated “A” (Excellent)/Stable by AM Best and “A-”/Stable by S&P Global Ratings. For more information about IGI, please visit www.iginsure.com.

Seite 1 von 3
International General Insurance Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IGI Named ‘Reinsurance Company of the Year’ at the 7th Middle East Insurance Industry Awards International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that it has been named ‘Reinsurance Company of the Year’ at the Middle East Insurance Industry Awards (MIIA), held virtually on November 22, 2020. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Schrödinger Announces a Multi-Target Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization ...
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
Miley Cyrus Kicks Off “Amazon Music Holiday Plays”: A Weekly Concert Experience Featuring Performances and Whimsical Pageantry, December 1, in her ...
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Ron Santiago Appointed Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group UK
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
IGI Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Condensed and Unaudited Financial Results