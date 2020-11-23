IGI Named ‘Reinsurance Company of the Year’ at the 7th Middle East Insurance Industry Awards

The MIIA, organised by the Middle East Insurance Review and supported by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the DIFC Insurance Association, Afro-Asian Federation of Insurance and Reinsurance (FAIR) and the General Arab Insurance Federation (GAIF), are held annually to recognise and reward excellence in the insurance and reinsurance sector in the MENA region. The 23 MIIA judges selected winners from more than 200 entries, with results independently audited by EY.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that it has been named ‘Reinsurance Company of the Year’ at the Middle East Insurance Industry Awards (MIIA), held virtually on November 22, 2020.

IGI was noted for its leadership standards, underwriting discipline, efficient claims service, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and corporate social responsibility, including support of cancer research and educational scholarships.

IGI Chairman and CEO Wasef Jabsheh said, “I am delighted that IGI has been named ‘Reinsurance Company of the Year’ at the MIIA. This important award is a testament to each and every one of our people who have worked so hard and maintained focus in what have been very challenging times. Well done to all our people.”

“2020 has been a pivotal year for us,” Mr. Jabsheh said. “In our nearly 20 years in business, we have grown into a truly international U.S.-listed public insurance and reinsurance partner, while maintaining our Middle Eastern roots and our commitment to the MENA region. Our performance so far this year has been very strong, and I have no doubt that, barring any unexpected events prior to the end of this year, our 2020 results will clearly demonstrate what we are capable of.”

