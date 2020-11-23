Datto Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“We are pleased to report strong third-quarter 2020 results as a newly public company. Both subscription revenue and ARR grew 17 percent year-over-year driven by expansion from existing managed service provider partners as they deployed more Datto solutions to more of their end clients, and by the addition of new partners,” said Tim Weller, Datto’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our sequential ARR growth of $16 million is evidence of the reacceleration of our business and the tailwinds from the digital transformation of small and medium businesses (SMBs). We continue to create enterprise-grade technology for SMBs delivered through our growing, global network of managed service provider partners. Our commitment to the MSP ecosystem is what makes Datto unique - it is the foundation of our strategy and culture.”

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced its financial results for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results (In Millions) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Y/Y Change Subscription Revenue $122.8 $105.2 17% Total Revenue $130.7 $117.7 11% ARR(1) $522.8 $445.4 17% Gross Margin 73% 66% 691 bps Net Income $19.5 $2.7 617% Adjusted EBITDA(2) $45.8 $25.8 78% Free Cash Flow(2) $43.6 -$2.8 NA

1 Annual run-rate revenue (ARR) is the annualized value of all subscription agreements as of the end of a period. We calculate ARR by multiplying the monthly run-rate revenue for the last month of a period by 12.

2 A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Highlights

Datto priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 22,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 3,300,000 shares of common stock at $27.00 per share. Net proceeds from the IPO totaled $641.6 million. Datto is listed on the NYSE under the ticker “MSP”.

Datto repaid all outstanding balances under its $550 million term loan facility and its $50 million revolving credit facility and entered into a new $200 million revolving credit facility which is undrawn.

MSP Partners grew to over 17,200, an increase of 1,000 year-over-year.

Datto hosted its second Virtual MSP Technology Day dedicated to highlighting the tools and technologies that are driving adoption of MSP services through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July, Datto acquired Gluh Pty Ltd, an Australia-based company with a real-time quoting platform that enables MSPs to simplify the procurement of IT products and services for their clients.

Datto was named a winner of the 2020 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards. The award recognized Datto as a best-in-class channel provider in the categories of Data Protection and Managed Services Software.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Outlook Datto is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020: Q4 2020 Outlook FY 2020 Outlook Revenue $133.0 - $135.0 million $512.8 - $514.8 million Adjusted EBITDA $38.0 - $39.0 million $147.7 - $148.7 million

Datto Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Monday, November 23, 2020

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 8549639

Live Call: 1-833-312-1358 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-236-712-2458 (International)

Replay: 1-800-585-8367 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-416-621-4642 (International)

(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on November 30, 2020)

Webcast: https://investors.datto.com

About Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions and has created a unique ecosystem of MSP partners. These partners provide Datto solutions to over one million businesses across the globe. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won awards for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at datto.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Datto’s current expectations and projections with respect to, among other things, its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘can have,’’ ‘‘likely’’ and the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. Further information on potential factors that could affect our results is included in our final prospectus for our initial public offering, dated as of October 20, 2020.

Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements.

There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only as of this date. Datto undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures of Non-GAAP Subscription Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Device Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Professional Services and Other Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Depreciation and Amortization in Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development expense, Non-GAAP General and Administrative expense, Non-GAAP Depreciation and Amortization in Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Income from Operations, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these measures exclude interest and other (income) expense, net, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring expense and transaction-related and other expense. In addition, for Non-GAAP Net Income we utilize a non-GAAP tax rate of 25%, which we believe reflects our normalized effective tax rate. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Reconciliation tables of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Datto is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure because certain items are out of Datto’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted, as the items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the guidance period. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort.

For more information about Datto, including supplemental financial information, please visit the investor relations website at investors.datto.com.

MSP-F

DATTO HOLDING CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Subscription $ 122,753 $ 105,170 $ 356,348 $ 301,107 Device 6,964 11,948 21,098 29,582 Professional services and other 950 575 2,347 1,937 Total revenue 130,667 117,693 379,793 332,626 Cost of revenue: Subscription 18,915 20,815 60,786 60,472 Device 10,089 14,036 26,464 36,591 Professional services and other 1,332 1,438 4,399 3,874 Depreciation and amortization 5,526 4,150 15,746 11,256 Total cost of revenue 35,862 40,439 107,395 112,193 Gross profit 94,805 77,254 272,398 220,433 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 24,709 25,084 83,828 79,172 Research and development 15,257 14,640 48,000 43,924 General and administrative 17,433 17,680 59,389 50,555 Depreciation and amortization 6,820 6,782 20,600 20,506 Total operating expenses 64,219 64,186 211,817 194,157 Income from operations 30,586 13,068 60,581 26,276 Other expense: Interest expense 7,065 9,932 23,590 34,131 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 19,231 Other (income) expense, net (987 ) 7 (1,402 ) 2 Total other expense 6,078 9,939 22,188 53,364 Income (loss) before income taxes 24,508 3,129 38,393 (27,088 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (4,962 ) (404 ) (8,727 ) 4,130 Net income (loss) $ 19,546 $ 2,725 $ 29,666 $ (22,958 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.02 $ 0.22 $ (0.17 ) Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.02 $ 0.22 $ (0.17 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 135,553,097 135,195,800 135,496,696 135,195,800 Diluted 138,590,770 135,615,949 137,006,921 135,195,800

DATTO HOLDING CORP. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 98,614 $ 27,597 Restricted cash 1,436 1,469 Accounts receivable, net 16,668 20,841 Inventory, net 17,266 12,415 Prepaid expenses 8,831 10,265 Other current assets 9,453 10,120 Total current assets 152,268 82,707 Property and equipment, net 86,618 80,746 Goodwill 1,123,000 1,118,856 Intangible assets, net 289,954 306,685 Other assets 63,407 53,298 Total assets $ 1,715,247 $ 1,642,292 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,517 $ 16,049 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 35,407 33,909 Long-term debt, current portion 5,500 5,500 Deferred revenue 25,412 24,254 Total current liabilities 74,836 79,712 Long-term debt 575,739 546,499 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 2,937 3,798 Deferred income taxes 17,660 10,120 Other long-term liabilities 13,158 9,860 Total liabilities 684,330 649,989 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 136 136 Additional paid-in capital 1,092,090 1,083,082 Treasury stock (3,621 ) (3,621 ) Accumulated deficit (58,058 ) (87,724 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 370 430 Total stockholders’ equity 1,030,917 992,303 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,715,247 $ 1,642,292

DATTO HOLDING CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 29,666 $ (22,958 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of internally developed software 19,615 14,739 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 16,731 17,023 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 19,231 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,265 1,452 Reserve for inventory obsolescence 1,508 183 Stock-based compensation 6,561 9,454 Provision for bad debt 4,793 3,422 Deferred income taxes 7,556 (6,035 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign exchange (647 ) 235 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (766 ) (12,202 ) Inventory (6,337 ) (2,035 ) Prepaid expenses and current other assets 2,099 (4,464 ) Other assets (8,446 ) (15,347 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 109 4,479 Deferred revenue 348 (554 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 74,055 6,623 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (28,519 ) (27,777 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (4,371 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (32,890 ) (27,777 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from debt 32,100 562,250 Repayments of debt (4,468 ) (522,048 ) Debt issuance costs - (8,775 ) Prepayment penalty on debt - (10,400 ) Capitalized transaction costs (980 ) - Proceeds from stock option exercise 2,500 - Net share settlement and settlement of stock-based payment awards (53 ) (1,072 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 29,099 19,955 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 720 (396 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 70,984 (1,595 ) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year 29,066 37,258 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 100,050 $ 35,663 Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash: Cash $ 98,614 $ 31,781 Restricted cash $ 1,436 $ 3,882 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for income taxes $ 151 $ 1,117 Cash paid for interest $ 22,317 $ 34,820 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 40 $ 512 Deferred initial public offering costs in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,620 $ -

DATTO HOLDING CORP. Non-GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Subscription $ 122,753 $ 105,170 $ 356,348 $ 301,107 Device 6,964 11,948 21,098 29,582 Professional services and other 950 575 2,347 1,937 Total revenue 130,667 117,693 379,793 332,626 Cost of revenue: Subscription 18,838 20,795 60,206 60,395 Device 10,089 14,036 26,464 36,591 Professional services and other 1,332 1,438 4,260 3,874 Depreciation and amortization 4,351 2,975 12,221 7,731 Total cost of revenue 34,610 39,244 103,151 108,591 Gross profit 96,057 78,449 276,642 224,035 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 24,200 24,465 80,104 76,913 Research and development 14,763 14,406 45,936 40,873 General and administrative 15,644 16,787 53,171 46,488 Depreciation and amortization 2,418 2,338 7,394 7,008 Total operating expenses 57,025 57,996 186,605 171,282 Income from operations 39,032 20,453 90,037 52,753 Other expense: Interest expense 7,065 9,932 23,590 34,131 Other (income) expense, net (987 ) 7 (1,402 ) 2 Total other expense 6,078 9,939 22,188 34,133 Income (loss) before income taxes 32,954 10,514 67,849 18,620 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (8,239 ) (2,629 ) (16,963 ) (4,656 ) Net income (loss) $ 24,715 $ 7,885 $ 50,886 $ 13,964 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.06 $ 0.38 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.06 $ 0.37 $ 0.10 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 135,553,097 135,195,800 135,496,696 135,195,800 Diluted 138,590,770 135,615,949 137,006,921 135,626,273

DATTO HOLDING CORP. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Other Key Metrics (in thousands, except percentages and share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Sept 30, Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP Subscription Cost of Revenue GAAP subscription cost of revenue $ 18,915 $ 20,815 $ 60,786 $ 60,472 Stock-based compensation expense (77 ) (20 ) (118 ) (77 ) Restructuring expense - - (462 ) - Non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue $ 18,838 $ 20,795 $ 60,206 $ 60,395 Non-GAAP Device Cost of Revenue GAAP device cost of revenue $ 10,089 $ 14,036 $ 26,464 $ 36,591 Stock-based compensation expense - - - - Restructuring expense - - - - Non-GAAP device gross cost of revenue $ 10,089 $ 14,036 $ 26,464 $ 36,591 Non-GAAP Professional Services and Other Cost of Revenue GAAP professional services and other cost of revenue $ 1,332 $ 1,438 $ 4,399 $ 3,874 Stock-based compensation expense - - - - Restructuring expense - - (139 ) - Non-GAAP professional services and other cost of revenue $ 1,332 $ 1,438 $ 4,260 $ 3,874 Non-GAAP Depreciation and Amortization in Cost of Revenue GAAP depreciation and amortization in cost of revenue $ 5,526 $ 4,150 $ 15,746 $ 11,256 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1,175 ) (1,175 ) (3,525 ) (3,525 ) Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization in cost of revenue $ 4,351 $ 2,975 $ 12,221 $ 7,731 Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue GAAP cost of revenue $ 35,862 $ 40,439 $ 107,395 $ 112,193 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1,175 ) (1,175 ) (3,525 ) (3,525 ) Stock-based compensation expense (77 ) (20 ) (118 ) (77 ) Restructuring expense - - (601 ) - Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 34,610 $ 39,244 $ 103,151 $ 108,591 Non-GAAP Gross Profit GAAP gross profit $ 94,805 $ 77,254 $ 272,398 $ 220,433 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,175 1,175 3,525 3,525 Stock-based compensation expense 77 20 118 77 Restructuring expense - - 601 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 96,057 $ 78,449 $ 276,642 $ 224,035 Non-GAAP gross margin 73.5 % 66.7 % 72.8 % 67.4 %

DATTO HOLDING CORP. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Other Key Metrics (in thousands, except percentages and share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Sept 30, Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 24,709 $ 25,084 $ 83,828 $ 79,172 Stock-based compensation expense (524 ) (619 ) (1,803 ) (2,259 ) Restructuring expense 15 - (1,921 ) - Transaction related and other expense - - - - Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 24,200 $ 24,465 $ 80,104 $ 76,913 Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue 18.5 % 20.8 % 21.1 % 23.1 % Non-GAAP Research and Development GAAP research and development expense $ 15,257 $ 14,640 $ 48,000 $ 43,924 Stock-based compensation expense (494 ) (234 ) (1,115 ) (3,051 ) Restructuring expense - - (949 ) - Transaction related and other expense - - - - Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 14,763 $ 14,406 $ 45,936 $ 40,873 Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue 11.3 % 12.2 % 12.1 % 12.3 % Non-GAAP General and Administrative GAAP general and administrative expense $ 17,433 $ 17,680 $ 59,389 $ 50,555 Stock-based compensation expense (1,694 ) (893 ) (3,525 ) (4,067 ) Restructuring expense - - (364 ) - Transaction related and other expense (95 ) - (2,329 ) - Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 15,644 $ 16,787 $ 53,171 $ 46,488 Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue 12.0 % 14.3 % 14.0 % 14.0 % Non-GAAP Depreciation and Amortization in Operating Expenses GAAP depreciation and amortization in operating expenses $ 6,820 $ 6,782 $ 20,600 $ 20,506 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (4,402 ) (4,444 ) (13,206 ) (13,498 ) Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization in operating expense $ 2,418 $ 2,338 $ 7,394 $ 7,008 Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization in operating expense as a % of revenue 1.9 % 2.0 % 1.9 % 2.1 % Non-GAAP Operating Expenses GAAP operating expenses $ 64,219 $ 64,186 $ 211,817 $ 194,157 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (4,402 ) (4,444 ) (13,206 ) (13,498 ) Stock-based compensation expense (2,712 ) (1,746 ) (6,443 ) (9,377 ) Restructuring expense 15 - (3,234 ) - Transaction related and other expense (95 ) - (2,329 ) - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 57,025 $ 57,996 $ 186,605 $ 171,282 Non-GAAP operating expenses as a % of revenue 43.6 % 49.3 % 49.1 % 51.5 % Non-GAAP Income From Operations GAAP income from operations $ 30,586 $ 13,068 $ 60,581 $ 26,276 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,577 5,619 16,731 17,023 Stock-based compensation expense 2,789 1,766 6,561 9,454 Restructuring expense (15 ) - 3,835 - Transaction related and other expense 95 - 2,329 - Non-GAAP income from operations $ 39,032 $ 20,453 $ 90,037 $ 52,753 Non-GAAP operating margin 29.9 % 17.4 % 23.7 % 15.9 %

DATTO HOLDING CORP. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Other Key Metrics (in thousands, except percentages and share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Sept 30, Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP Net Income and Net Income Per Share GAAP net income (loss) $ 19,546 $ 2,725 $ 29,666 $ (22,958 ) GAAP (provision for) benefit from income taxes (4,962 ) (404 ) (8,727 ) 4,130 GAAP income (loss) before income taxes 24,508 3,129 38,393 (27,088 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 19,231 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,577 5,619 16,731 17,023 Stock-based compensation expense 2,789 1,766 6,561 9,454 Restructuring expense (15 ) - 3,835 - Transaction related and other expense 95 - 2,329 - Non-GAAP (provision for) benefit from income taxes (8,239 ) (2,629 ) (16,963 ) (4,656 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 24,715 $ 7,885 $ 50,886 $ 13,964 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.06 $ 0.38 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.06 $ 0.37 $ 0.10 Weighted-Average Shares used in computing Non-GAAP Net Income per Share: GAAP and Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share, basic 135,553,097 135,195,800 135,496,696 135,195,800 GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share, diluted 138,590,770 135,615,949 137,006,921 135,195,800 Adjustment to fully diluted shares - - - 430,473 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share, diluted 138,590,770 135,615,949 137,006,921 135,626,273 Adjusted EBITDA GAAP net income (loss) $ 19,546 $ 2,725 $ 29,666 $ (22,958 ) Interest and other expense, net 6,078 9,939 22,188 34,133 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 19,231 Depreciation and amortization 12,346 10,932 36,346 31,762 Provision for (benefit from) income tax 4,962 404 8,727 (4,130 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,789 1,766 6,561 9,454 Restructuring expense (15 ) - 3,835 - Transaction related and other expense 95 - 2,329 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,801 $ 25,766 $ 109,652 $ 67,492 Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.1 % 21.9 % 28.9 % 20.3 % Free Cash Flow GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 50,080 $ 4,864 $ 74,055 $ 6,623 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (6,519 ) (7,667 ) (28,519 ) (27,777 ) Free cash flow $ 43,561 $ (2,803 ) $ 45,536 $ (21,154 )

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123006232/en/