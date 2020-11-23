 

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Present at 8th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Industrials Conference on December 3

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W" or the "Company") (NYSE: BW) has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference, which is taking place December 2-4, 2020.

B&W management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on December 3, 2020 at 3:50 p.m. Eastern time, and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.babcock.com/events-and-presentations.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

Diskussion: Babcock & Wilcox -- von Dampf bis Industrie-Batterien
Wertpapier


