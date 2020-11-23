 

Genetic Technologies Interview Aired on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular diagnostics company Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE, “Company”) is pleased to announce an interview with its interim-CEO, Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki aired on The RedChip Money Report television program. The RedChip Money Report airs in 100 million homes on Sundays at 6 p.m. local time in every country in Europe on Bloomberg International.

In the exclusive interview, Dr. Muchnicki discusses the Company’s innovative disease risk assessment tests for COVID-19, cancer, and more.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/l3w_9HDvewM

“The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company's lead products GeneType for Breast Cancer for non-hereditary breast cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer are clinically validated risk assessment tests and are first in class. Genetic Technologies is developing a pipeline of risk assessment products.

For more information, please visit www.gtglabs.com 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to the Company’s anticipated use of proceeds and plans and prospects and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Factors that could cause future results to materially differ from the recent results or those projected in forward-looking statements include the known risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Company’s prior filings and from time to time in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any change in such factors, risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results, events and performance to differ materially from those referred to in such statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update this information, including any forward-looking statements, unless required by law.

