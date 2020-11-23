 

Mercury Named One of the Top Places to Work for 2020 by The Boston Globe

Achieves #12 ranking among large Massachusetts-based companies

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in The Boston Globe's 13th annual list published online at Globe.com and featured in The Boston Globe Magazine on November 22.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state as voted by employees via an Energage survey that measures opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. More than 80,000 employees across 285 Massachusetts companies took part in the survey. Mercury was ranked 12 in the large employer's category.

“This is one of the greatest honors we can achieve in the state of Massachusetts, home to our corporate headquarters,” said Emma Woodthorpe, Mercury's senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “Since our founding in Massachusetts nearly 40 years ago, Mercury is proud to have built a winning culture that values and respects our team members and continues to place our people at the center of all that we do. Mercury is a great place to work and this recognition reflects our commitment to our people and our purpose – Innovation that Matters by and for People Who Matter.”

Mercury continues to be honored during 2020 with the company named to the FORTUNE List of 100 Fastest-Growing Companies, Mark Aslett selected as Glassdoor’s Top CEO during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Company’s Phoenix, Ariz. Advanced Microelectronics Center selected as medium manufacturer of the year by the Arizona Manufacturing Council.

More information on the list is available at: https://www.bostonglobe.com/2020/11/19/magazine/top-large-employers-ma ....

Operating at the intersection of high tech and defense, Mercury Systems is a leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible, inspired by their Purpose of delivering Innovation That Matters by and for People Who Matter, to make the world a safer, more secure place for all. For more information on Mercury Systems, visit www.mrcy.com or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

