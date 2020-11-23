 

Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following investor conferences in December:

  • Rami Rahim, CEO and Ken Miller, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, at Juniper Networks will present at the Wells Fargo Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:20am ET.

  • Rami Rahim, CEO at Juniper Networks will present at the Raymond James 2020 Technology Investor Virtual Conference, Monday, December 7, 2020 at 12:30pm ET.

  • Manoj Leelanivas, EVP and Chief Product Office at Juniper Networks will present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference, Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:10am ET.

  • Ken Miller, EVP and Chief Financial Officer and Marcus Jewell, EVP and Chief Sales Officer at Juniper Networks will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 12:00pm ET.

These events will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/.

About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, and Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

   
Investor Relations: Media Relations: 
Jess Lubert  Leslie Moore
Juniper Networks Juniper Networks 
+1 (408) 936-3734 +1 (408) 936-5767 
jlubert@juniper.net   llmoore@juniper.net 

