MeiraGTx to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced that Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. The virtual conference will be held from December 1-3, 2020.



The pre-recorded fireside chat is currently available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.meiragtx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.