 

CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 22:16  |  99   |   |   

﻿Vyrologix (leronlimab) has successfully replicated the CCR5 deficient phenotype in a pre-clinical animal study, and will now initiate HIV cure-focused clinical studies in collaboration with amfAR

VANCOUVER, Washington, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing Vyrologix (leronlimab-PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today it signed an agreement with amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research (www.amfar.org), to test the ability of Vyrologix (leronlimab) to mediate a functional HIV cure. The international organization, amfAR, plays a vital role in AIDS research by identifying critical gaps in the knowledge of HIV and AIDS and supporting groundbreaking studies.

In 2007, Timothy Brown, also known as the “Berlin patient,” became the first documented person cured of HIV following a stem cell transplant from a CCR5-deficient donor. Subsequent attempts to cure HIV via stem cell transplant from donors expressing CCR5 failed, indicating the critical role of CCR5 deficiency in HIV cure. Last year, Adam Castillejo, formerly the “London patient,” became the second documented case of HIV cure after a stem cell transplant from a CCR5-deficient donor. While it is now recognized that CCR5 is central to these two documented cases of HIV cure, natural CCR5-deficient individuals are rare and finding such donors is extremely difficult. Recently, Vyrologix (leronlimab) successfully protected macaques from retroviral infection, mirroring the protection from HIV seen in CCR5 deficient individuals. CytoDyn’s partnership with amfAR will advance clinical studies to incorporate Vyrologix to mimic a CCR5-deficient stem cell donor and attempt to functionally cure an HIV+ person receiving a stem cell transplant from a donor expressing CCR5.

“Using leronlimab to pharmacologically copy a CCR5-deficient donor for HIV cure is an exciting next step in our journey towards a cure for the 38 million people living with HIV,” stated Kevin Robert Frost, Chief Executive Officer at amfAR. “While a stem cell transplant is unlikely to be rolled out as an HIV cure, demonstrating that leronlimab can functionally phenocopy CCR5 deficiency and replicate the London and Berlin patients would be a major advancement.” As part of the agreement, CytoDyn will provide leronlimab and study support, while amfAR will support groundbreaking study sites to incorporate leronlimab in their cure studies.

Seite 1 von 5
Cytodyn Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research ﻿Vyrologix (leronlimab) has successfully replicated the CCR5 deficient phenotype in a pre-clinical animal study, and will now initiate HIV cure-focused clinical studies in collaboration with amfAR VANCOUVER, Washington, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 Trial and Expects to Enroll the Remaining 97 Patients in the Next Few Weeks to Complete the Trial This Year
17.11.20
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with Long-Hauler Symptoms
16.11.20
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
16.11.20
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination HIV Therapy
11.11.20
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share Without Warrants to Help Expedite License Applications Here and Abroad and Successful COVID-19 Trials
04.11.20
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
02.11.20
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
27.10.20
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination HIV Therapy
26.10.20
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from Stroke

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:51 Uhr
21.678
CytoDyn $CYDY mit Blockbuster Potential WKN: A0YHA5