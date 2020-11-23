 

Emerson Completes Acquisition of 7AC Technologies, Inc.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced it has completed the purchase of 7AC Technologies, Inc. 7AC is a technology start-up offering an emerging approach to air conditioning technology that enables energy savings and sustainable air management.

Emerson, a longtime leader in advanced heating and cooling technologies, has been collaborating with 7AC to commercialize a new technology that enables customers such as commercial building owners and retailers to achieve desired relative humidity and temperature in a single step. The membrane-based liquid desiccant technology is flexible, fully modular and can be incorporated into various applications.

“With liquid desiccant technology, 7AC provides a one-step solution that demonstrates better energy efficiency and air quality than current best-in-class products,” said Jamie Froedge, executive president of Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions business. “In response to customer needs, industry regulations and new building codes, commercial building owners can leverage this technology to easily manage the humidity, temperature, purity, and distribution of air.”

Commercial air management is a market with high growth and solutions opportunities. From industry-leading Copeland scroll compressors to the Sensi suite of smart home capabilities, including its award-winning thermostats, the addition of 7AC expands on Emerson’s legacy heating, ventilation and air conditioning capabilities to provide commercial and residential customers best-in-class solutions that protect human comfort and advance energy efficiency.

7AC is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

About Emerson
 Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
 Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be “forward-looking” statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, including related to the pandemic and oil and gas price declines and volatility, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

