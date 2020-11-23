Eagle Capital Growth Fund Declares Year-End Distribution of $0.55 Per Share

On a preliminary basis, this distribution represents a combination of net investment income of $0.0644 per share and long-term capital gains of $0.4856 per share. This preliminary information is subject to change. Shareholders will receive definitive information with respect to U.S. Federal income tax treatment. In addition, shareholders can access definitive tax information by going to the Fund’s website after year-end.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (“Fund”) (NYSE American: GRF) today declared a year-end cash distribution of $0.55 per share. The record date for this distribution is December 4, 2020, and the payment date is December 22, 2020.

From 2015 to 2019, the Fund paid its annual year-end distribution in the form of additional Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares, with an option to elect for cash.

In 2020, the Fund will pay its distribution in cash rather than issue shares at the market price. If and when conditions normalize, the Fund intends to return to paying its annual year-end distribution in additional Fund shares, with an option for cash.

The Fund is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in high quality growth companies. To learn more about the Fund, please go the Fund’s website: www.eaglecapitalgrowthfund.com

If you have a question about the year-end distribution or other Fund matter, please contact David C. Sims, the Fund’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, at (414) 765-1107, or by e-mail to: dave@simscapital.com

