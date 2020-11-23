Senator and Cannae Initiate Written Consent Process to Be Able to Remove and Replace Directors at CoreLogic

Senator Investment Group LP (“Senator”) and Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE), (“Cannae”), today announced that they have delivered a request to CoreLogic, Inc. (“the Company”) (NYSE:CLGX) to set a record date in connection with a potential solicitation of written consents to remove and replace directors at the Company.

“We are hopeful that CoreLogic’s Board will heed the clear mandate shareholders expressed at the November 17th Special Meeting of Stockholders and engage in good faith with all bidders to maximize value. However, given the recent track record of the Company, we believe it is necessary for shareholders to have a safeguard in place.

The submission of this record date request ensures we can act promptly by written consent to hold the Company accountable if there continue to be unexplainable delays in the process or if we learn the Board is not acting in the best interests of shareholders. If this step is required, we would be in position to move forward as early as December to seek to remove and replace six directors. Following the announcement today of our three nominees – W. Steve Albrecht, Wendy Lane and Henry W. “Jay” Winship – being added to the Board, this approach would give shareholders the chance to ensure a majority of the Board would be newly added and fully independent.

We intend to remain one of the largest shareholders of CoreLogic at least through the announcement of a transaction agreement being reached – though we plan to reduce our economic position as part of our ongoing portfolio management. We look forward to helping deliver the best possible outcome for all CoreLogic shareholders and providing a critical reassurance that a fair and comprehensive sales process occurs.”

CERTAIN INFORMATION CONCERNING THE PARTICIPANTS

Senator Investment Group LP, Cannae Holdings, Inc. and the other Participants (as defined below) may file a preliminary consent statement and accompanying consent card with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to be used to solicit written consents with respect a series of proposals (the “Proposals”) in order to remove and elect or appoint up to six members of the Board of Directors of CoreLogic, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”). If the Participants file any such definitive consent statement with the SEC, the Participants will mail such definitive consent statement and a consent card to each stockholder entitled to deliver written consents with respect to the Proposals.