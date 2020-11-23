Griffin Announces Update on REIT Conversion, Dividend Plans, and Upcoming Rebranding

On track for conversion to a REIT effective January 1, 2021

Accumulated earnings & profits to be distributed via dividend in the first quarter of 2021

Change in fiscal year end from November 30 th to December 31 st

Griffin to undergo a rebranding that will include a new company name

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIF) (“Griffin” or the “Company”) today announced that its election to become a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) is on track and expected to become effective on January 1, 2021. On November 17, 2020, in connection with the anticipated election to become a REIT, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a change in the Company’s fiscal year end from November 30 to December 31, effective beginning with the Company’s next fiscal year, which will now begin on January 1, 2021 and end on December 31, 2021 (the “New Fiscal Year”). As a result of the change, the Company will have a one-month transition period beginning on December 1, 2020 and ending on December 31, 2020 (the “Transition Period”). The results of the Transition Period are expected to be reported in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed for the first quarter of the New Fiscal Year, ending March 31, 2021, and in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed for the New Fiscal Year.

“I am excited that we are on track to complete our anticipated election to be taxed as a REIT in 2021,” said Michael Gamzon, President & Chief Executive Officer. “We believe the REIT conversion is a critical component to realizing the next phase of Griffin’s growth, expanding our investor base, improving the liquidity of our stock and creating meaningful shareholder value over the long term.”

Dividend Plans

In connection with the anticipated REIT conversion, Griffin also announced its intention to declare a dividend in the first quarter of the New Fiscal Year to distribute its estimated accumulated earnings and profits (the “E&P Distribution”), instead of paying an annual dividend in the fourth quarter as it has in previous years. The E&P Distribution is estimated to range between $10.0 million and $12.0 million, or between $1.77 and $2.12 per share of Griffin’s common stock (“common stock”) and will be based on Griffin’s taxable results through December 31, 2020. The actual amount of the E&P Distribution will vary depending on the occurrence, if any, and timing of certain transactions, including any sales of assets currently under agreements to be sold, and the Company’s actual financial results. The E&P Distribution will be paid in a combination of cash and common stock, with the cash component expected to be a minimum of $0.55 per share. Beginning in the second quarter of the New Fiscal Year, Griffin expects to begin making regular quarterly dividend payments.