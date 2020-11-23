 

Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballard Power Systems (“Ballard” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc. and Raymond James Ltd. (the "Lead Underwriters" and together with the syndicate of underwriters, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 12,988,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of US$19.25 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of US$250,019,000 (the "Offering"). The Underwriters have also been granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part and from time to time, at any time until 30 days after the closing date of the Offering, to purchase from the Company up to an additional 1,948,200 Common Shares at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to US$37,502,850 to the Company. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised by the Underwriters in full, aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be US$287,521,850.

The Company filed a preliminary prospectus supplement on November 23, 2020 (the “Preliminary Supplement”) to its short form base shelf prospectus dated June 12, 2020 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”). The Company intends to file a final prospectus supplement (the “Final Supplement” and, together with the Preliminary Supplement, the “Supplements”) to the Base Shelf Prospectus on or about November 24, 2020. The Preliminary Supplement has been, and the Final Supplement will be, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The Preliminary Supplement has been, and the Final Supplement will be, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States. The Supplements will be available on the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The Company has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, as supplemented, in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Company, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus, as supplemented, if you request it by contacting National Bank Financial Inc.: Equity Capital Markets, 130 King Street West, 4th Floor Podium, email: ecm-origination@nbc.ca; or Raymond James Ltd.: 5300 – 40 King Street West, Scotia Plaza, P.O. Box 415, ‎Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3Y2, email: ecm-syndication@raymondjames.ca.

