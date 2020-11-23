Brink’s to Present at the Bank of America 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on November 30

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, today announced that Ron Domanico, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in the Bank of America 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on November 30, 2020.



Brink’s management will be available to meet with investors throughout the day. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their Bank of America representative.