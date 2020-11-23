 

Castle Biosciences to Participate in Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 23:00  |  36   |   |   

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that management will participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, December 1-3, 2020. Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer, and Frank Stokes, chief financial officer, will provide a pre-recorded investor presentation and will be available for virtual one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

Meetings may be requested exclusively through Piper Sandler. The pre-recorded company presentation will be available via the Piper Sandler conference site from November 23 to December 3 and on the Castle Biosciences website at https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq). For more information about Castle’s gene expression profile tests, visit www.CastleTestInfo.com. Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq and are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

