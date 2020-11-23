Castle Biosciences to Participate in Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that management will participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, December 1-3, 2020. Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer, and Frank Stokes, chief financial officer, will provide a pre-recorded investor presentation and will be available for virtual one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

Meetings may be requested exclusively through Piper Sandler. The pre-recorded company presentation will be available via the Piper Sandler conference site from November 23 to December 3 and on the Castle Biosciences website at https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/investors.